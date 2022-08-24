Music executive Nota Baloyi took to Twitter to drag his ex-wife musician Berita again on the timeline

He brought up the fact that she is of Zimbabwean blood and not South African as she claims to be this time

Internet users have swarmed to Nota's most recent insulting comment to call him out for publicly demeaning his ex-wife

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nota Baloyi is still fixated on Zimbabwe, the country of origin of his ex-wife Berita.

Nota Baloyi is once again flooding social media with insults directed at Berita. Image: @lavidanota/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/GettyImages

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Nota said that South Africans are quite accommodating to Zimbabweans. He claimed that Zimbabweans either have "severe PTSD" or are narcissists. Nota said he reached this conclusion after observing Berita, who is of Zimbabwean descent.

"As South Africans we’ve been more than generous in accommodating Zimbabweans in our country… What I learned from observing my wife, who passes as a Xhosa woman for convenience because of her light skin colour, is that many Zimbabweans are narcissists or suffer from serious PTSD!"

Nota tweeted the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota's tweet infuriated many netizens, who called him out for acting as if he was doing Berita a favor when he married her. Other people simply asked him to seek psychological help because his posts were getting out of hand.

@Nkosazana said:

"Notalicious will use any topic to bring up Berita. Even if they talking about love he’ll switch and love her. It's weird behaviour."

@ShyleenAlexias wrote:

"Let him cough it all out. It's better than faking it out until we get news. Mara you won't heal until you accept ukuthi she is done with you. Hating and hurting someone won't make you feel better or heal you. you are the one carrying it. instead, let it go."

@MaitemogeloB shared:

"One minute you are longing for her, and the next minute you are bashing her."

@RobynDoGood posted:

"You're a distraction. People are debating serious concerns here. You knew she was Zimbabwean before you married her, it was love as you claim, not a favour to Zim."

@Tjavitjo1 replied:

"The way you are going with this, it seems there is very little chance you can fix things with her."

@Lisa_S1 commented:

"Every statement you make must have “my wife” neh?"

@TheOpinionSA added:

"You will eventually let her go. Take your time."

Nota Baloyi leaves netizens confused after professing love to ex-wife Berita

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi does not mince his words, whether he is criticising his ex-wife Berita or simply showing her love.

Nota expressed his longing for Berita on Twitter by expressing concern for her safety in a foreign country. This was in response to Berita's post about how much fun she was having on her luxurious vacation in Spain.

According to Nota, they both planned the lush vacation last year. This was before they were separated.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News