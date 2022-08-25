DJ Black Coffee gave the world a look into how he is living his best life travelling all around the world in ultimate comfort

The world-renowned South African DJ Black Coffee has reached a different level of stardom as he travels with his aeroplane

Fans of DJ Black coffee were left in awe by how he is at a level where he needs to travel without public congestion

DJ Black Coffee treated his fans to a look into his travelling experiences. The DJ is a certified global superstar as he shared a snap all the way from Spain.

DJ Black Coffee inspired his fans when he showed them that he is now at a level where he can travel in private jets. Image: Instagram/@realblackcoffee

DJ Black Coffee has friends in the palm of his hand as he always maintains an air of mystery except for the rare occasion. DJ Black Coffee's fans could not contain their excitement over the musician's latest picture.

DJ Black Coffee travels in luxurious style

shared a picture of himself on Twitter of his choice of transport, a private jet. The DJ looked laid back in a matching denim outfit as he relaxed in the aircraft's tan leather seats.

Fans love to see sneak peeks into the DJ's soft life, and many commented that they were inspired that he has come this far. Other online users joked about Black Coffee's ability to afford jet fuel during a global fuel crisis.

@MfundoDriverM commented:

"When your name flies higher than any plane, you'll ever fly on, out of this world."

@NancyNkosi3 commented:

"Looking good, God bless and guide you always .

@ntwana ya next-door commented:

"Black Coffee, everywhere leng'hamba khona I'm getting superstar bucks."

@sinazomazomba63 commented:

"I respect your discipline and your strong work ethics."

"Style is your thing": SA peeps react to Black Coffee's luxurious interior work

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee is not only a Mzansi-lead DJ but also an internationally booked and busy DJ. He recently stated that music is not his only passion.

Taking to Instagram, he shared his strong passion interior design with his followers. Black Coffee shared stunning images of his interior design work with an emotional caption, announcing that his work has been shortlisted for an Ahead for Hospitality Experience and Design (AHEAD) 2022 calendar year.

After Black Coffee shared the post, Mzansi celebrities such as DJ Oskido and fans flocked to the comments section to praise the stunning studio shots.

