Cassper Nyovest took to his social media to have a little bragging session about how well he's doing career-wise

The South African rapper Cassper Nyovest gave fans a sneak peek into his upcoming performances beyond South African borders

Cassper Nyovest was especially proud that he would be overseas and performing as the main act for an amapiano concert

Cassper Nyovest is determined to convince his followers that he is always making waves in the music industry. Cassper Nyovest told netizens all about his upcoming performance in Europe.

Cassper Nyovest told fans that he's booked and busy in Europe for amapiano, then back to South Africa for hip hop. Image: Instagram /@casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest has tongues wagging as he started making a habit of tooting his own horn on social media. Cassper Nyovest supporters have not received the rapper's boasting well as many want him to respond to Big Zulu's diss track instead.

Cassper Nyovest headed to London as headliner for amapiano concert

Cassper Nyovest took to his social media to tell fans that he can do it all when it comes to music. He wrote in a tweet:

"This time next week I'm going to be in London preparing to Headline AmaFest which is an amapiano festival. The same time next week ima be a big topic in South Africa regarding Hip Hop. Talk about versatility! King things! "

Fans reacted to the post by begging for his response to Big Zulu. Others did not appreciate Cassper Nyovest's bragging as they dragged his latest music too.

@mmatalifestyle commented:

"Says a struggling amapiano artist , LOL!"

@MpesuKing commented:

"It's a lil sad they are all ghosting you in their diss tracks, nobody mentions you anymore, aba o bale."

@Nhlaka777777 commented:

"Can you please reply to Big Zulu, also go for Kiernan just for the sake of it I trust you my king you rap when you want to #oohahh "

@Bornready78 commented:

"Ngeke, this one will be telling us how rich he is on the disstrack reply."

"It's a jam": SA shares mixed reactions to Cassper Nyovest's 'Put Your Hands Up'

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest is back with new hip-hop music. The rapper dropped a new single on Friday, 19 August.

The hip-hop artist features Mousse T on Put Your Hands Up. Cass sampled the dance music producer's house music classic. The beat is a slowed-down version of the classic dance song by Mousse T, and it goes in hard.

Taking to Twitter, Musafa announced that the new track is now available on Apple Music.

