South African musician TNS says he has had enough of his whole career being held back by Sony Music

TNS went on social media to vent about not getting any help from Sony Music despite his many efforts to thrive

DJ TNS expressed that he feels like giving up because Sony Music has put his music on the back burner

TNS shared his grievances about being signed with Sony Music. TNS said that Sony is holding him back.

TNS blasted Sony music for neglecting his music by not releasing any of his work. Image: Facebook/TNS

TNS explained in detail exactly what is going wrong with Sony Music in a Facebook post. TNS also accused Sony Music of only being interested in trending music.

TNS unhappy with Sony Music management

TNS on Facebook that he has been trying to get his label to drop his work. He explained that the record label only seems interested in releasing amapiano as his album has been pushed back. He wrote:

"I really want to release music sengfone ngaze ngoma eSony, baBusy ne Piano UMusic wam namaAlbum ami ayoze ubolele eStudio shuthi fine. All In God’s time I guess. I’m sorry guys. [I have called to no avail. They are busy priortizng amapiano, I guess my album will rot in their studio.]"

In a follow-up post, TNS says he planned on releasing music in September but did not get any support from his manager. He said:

"I see surviving as releasing music, not thinking or feeling for me, I feed families, I donate in schools. I have families depending on me with money for music including my own FAMILY and extended families"

TMS concluded by saying that he feels like he should quit. Supporters of the musician and encouraging words as they even suggested that the musician be independent.

Elle Mbatha Hadebe commented:

"Phephisa my child. Engazama nje to pull you down for now but greater is your God given talent. Uzophumelela! Keep pushing Nkazi, ungapheli amandla."

Thulisa Cingokuhle Mpawana commented:

TNS is when young musicians are working so hard for what they love and believe in then boom, some people just can't wait to block thier way of success, it's not fair at all. Strong chomiyamu TNS."

Njabulo Khulumaksele commented:

"I feel your pain TNS and I know you've got a good heart as you once helped me R1 000 during your 'Umona' song."

Vela Mxolisi-Nzamo Gcaba commented:

"Go independent. That's the only way, bhuti."

