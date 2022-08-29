Some world-famous public figures are showing that not all good things are meant to last, as quite a number have been through some public splits

Fans all around the world were convinced that pairings such as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson or Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey would be the new power couples in Hollywood

The breakups that happened between global stars left many attractive faces single, including Trevor Noah, Michael B Jordan, Kim Kardashian and more

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Love comes and goes, and these celebrities' love stories reached their expiry date. Some peeps believed partnerships such as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kanye West and Julia Fox and more would make some of the most powerful it-couples.

Celebrities who decided to date each other, including Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kanye West and Julia fox and more, did not last long. Image: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Victor Boyko

Source: Getty Images

Fans were in for a surprise when their faves found themselves having trouble in paradise. Find out the top celebs who were unlucky in love below.

1. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim and Pete broke the internet with their relationship. Kim's decision to date Pete was not well received by rapper and ex-husband Kanye West, who celebrated their split.

Kim and Pete dated for nine months, and MSN News reports that they broke up because they were too busy for each other and did not want to have a long-distance relationship.

2. Kanye West and Julia Fox

Kanye West was left reeling after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The world-famous rapper tried to move on with Kim's lookalike but ended up with Julia Fox, who he dated for two months.

Julia Fox moved on to become a socialite with over one million followers after her relationship with Kanye West put her in the public eye.

3. Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah was dating Minka on and off for two years. Their last breakup lasted a year until May 2022.

MSN News reports that Minka said she "would rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy".

Trevor Noah and his two-year girlfriend Minka Kelly called it quits in May 2022. Image: Getty Images / David Livingston / Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

4. Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey

Hollywood was convinced that wedding bells were on the horizon for Michael B Jordan as he seemed serious with Lori Harvey.

Michael and Lori dated for a year as they celebrated their first anniversary in December 2021, but in June 2022, MSN News reports that Michael deleted all the pictures he had with Lori on social media.

Lori has since moved on and gave a Bumble interview, where she said she is now dating according to her own rules.

5. Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams

Madonna was dating one of her dancers, Ahlamalik. Madonna dated the 27-year-old for three years. The two did not have a messy breakup, as MSN News reported that their breakup was "amicable."

"It's not happening": Master KG rubbishes rumours of break-up

Briefly News previously reported that over the weekend, rumours circulated on social media that Master KG and Makhadzi had broken up.

The couple has been setting goals for a while, and fans were shattered at the thought of the two not being together. This was sparked by an article written by Sunday World that claimed that the couple had hit splitsville, but no details were provided.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News