Rapper Khuli Chana is officially 40 years old, and his wife Lamiez Holworthy set the internet ablaze when she threw a bash in his honour

Khuli Chana did not even see his birthday event coming as DJ Lamiez Holworthy kept it all a secret

DJ Lamiez Holworthy also took Khuli Chana's special day as a chance to reflect on their four-year relationship together

Khuli Chana was surrounded by love for his 40th birthday as his wife, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, surprised him with a birthday celebration. Image: Instagram/@lamiez_holworthy/@khulichana01

Source: Instagram

Khuli Chana entered his 40th year of life in ultimate style. Khuli Chana's life partner Lamiez Holworthy made sure that her husband had the best day ever.

Khuli Chana and his wife Lamiez Holworthy celebrated with their fans by sharing detailed pictures and videos of the event. Fans of the couple could not stop gushing over their romantic moment on camera.

Khuli Chana's 40th birthday with wife Lamiez Holworthy

Motswako rapper Khuli celebrated his birthday on 27 August. Khuli Chana shared a sweet video celebrating with his wife. In the video, Khuli Chana reacts to Lamiez presenting him with gifts from Louis Vuitton and more. Khuli then opens his gift from Lamiez and leans in to kiss her.

The video of Khuli Chana's birthday celebration also shows from is getting emotional as she wipes away tears after giving her a speech for his special day. Khuli said:

"Finally On the 40th floor with my forever @lamiez_holworthy I love you! O Lepara! thank you for a special night. You and @imeldak20 set the bar high, my surprise birthday celebration was one for the books, a night to remember!"

In other pictures, the couple looked dapper for the birthday celebration. Lamiez is wearing a silver floor-length dress with a thigh opening in a formal outfit while Khuli sports a white jacket and black bow tie. Lamiez wished her husband a happy birthday on Instagram, where she wrote:

"40 years of greatness, four years as cherri ya gao, three as your wife(you proposed on this very day) and forever to go. Happy birthday, best friend- I know that God loves me because of you. Kao rata,ko tseya best, ke tlala Ka wena bline!"

Fans of the rapper quickly flooded the pictures and video of the couple with birthday wishes for Khuli and sweet compliments on how good the couple looks together. Celebrity entertainers also commented with well-wishes.

Rapper Stogie T commented:

"40 is the new 40 baby. Class."

Actress Refilwe Modise commented:

"God bless you, brother. You've done well for yourself. Glory to God. Happy 40th."

Rapper JR commented:

"Happy birthday ma se kind."

@lbuthelezi77 commented:

"Love you guys, enjoy every moment of your togetherness."

@remofilwesetshedi_ commented:

"This is so beautiful."

@the_boujee_traveller

"It’s my friend @lamiez_holworthy teaching us how to do it ! Ke re this is inspiring urg I love this so much."

