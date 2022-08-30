Sphelele Makhunga recently showed off her cute family on Twitter, and the Khune family fans were in their feels

The Bafana Bafana captain posed with his adorable daughters and had Mzansi going in on him for his outfit choice

Social media followers responded to Itu's wifey snaps and said that they were pleased to see how happy she made Itu

Sphelele Makhunga is always flaunting her family on her social media, and with a beautiful family like that, why wouldn't she? Khune and his pretty daughters looked adorable in their latest snaps.

Sphe showed off recent snaps of Itu and his cute little girls. Image: @Laaylaymak7/Twitter

Sphe's followers were in their feels about how fast the little girls were growing.

But some of the Bafana Bafana fans joked that Khune looked like he was representing another team with his flamboyant-looking two-piece. They also said they were glad to see how he set a great example for other men by spending quality time with his loved ones.

Many people commended the gorgeous mommy for keeping her hubby and family close and happy and said they saw a huge difference in Khune since they got together and loved every bit of it.

Take a look at some of the other comments below:

@Shomoleile1

"Aah, daddy and the girls. That's so beautiful. Itu mfowetho (our brother),you are setting a good example for our boys. Big up my man."

@SnebusisoMkhize

"Thank you for taking good care of our captain. ✌️"

@winzaap

"Beautiful family . ❤"

