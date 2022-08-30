DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are slowly building their family, and they have started with the place they will call home

On the latest episode of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected , the musician DJ Zinhle told viewers all about how she will have her dream home with Murdah Bongz

The couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz opened up about the lengths they are going to for their luxury house to be finished as soon as possible

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are already working on their house together. DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected gave viewers an inside look into how DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are making sure that they will have their dream home built from scratch.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are ready to have their own home as the couple explained why they want their luxury mansion built quickly. Image: Instagram/@djzinhle/@murdahbongz

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have fans gushing over their cute relationship. DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz got married recently and are looking forward to taking the next big step as husband and wife.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz saving money for their newly built luxury home

According to ZAlebs, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are doing everything they can to build their house as quickly as possible. DJ Zinhle said she wants a fully-paid house so that he never has to pay a mortgage. Murdah Bongz remarked that he could not wait for his house to be finished so that he no longer has to see his neighbour's underwear drying outside.

DJ Zinhle explained that her husband is so eager for their place that he has started to save money. She said:

“He’s so determined for this house that he’s not even travelling with the team, he is traveling alone. So that he can save money."

Fans love to see the couple growing stronger together. Loyal supporters always gush over DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz on social media.

@maskhandzisa commented:

"My favourite couple."

@nomvuyothandi commented:

"Congratulations to the Mohosanes."

@blackapplesa commented::

"Finally, love is beautiful."

@cikylicks commented:

"My couple. Do your thing darlings."

@celemzoneli commented:

"God bless your union and guide you through your beautiful journey."

Power couple: SA impressed by DJ Zinhle & Murdah Bongz's work ethic

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz have been hyped over how they focus on securing the bag. The stars topped Twitter trends following the recent episode of The Unexpected.

Fans were impressed by the newly married couple who are all over each other and how they always plan and share business ideas.

Taking to Twitter after the latest episode of the reality show, fans said DJ Zinhle and her man could be the next power couple, just like veteran actress Connie Ferguson and her late husband, Shona Ferguson.

