DJ Black Coffee posted on Twitter to thank the SAMAs and his supporters for receiving the International Achievement Award

Black Coffee motivates his fans to keep following their dreams because he can succeed then anyone can reach their goals

South Africans celebrated the living legend with congratulatory messages for receiving the prestigious award

DJ Black Coffee thanks his fans and family for his International Achievement Award from the SAMAs. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee took to his Twitter page to give thanks for receiving the International Achievement Award from the South African Music Awards.

"For many years I've watched South African great artists travel the world, sell out shows, so being a recipient of this prestigious International Achievement Award is such a big deal for me"

The SAMA awards took place on the 28 of August at Sun City and Black Coffee could not attend the annual event because he is currently spinning disks abroad.

Black Coffee encouraged everyone watching to keep chasing their dreams and that anything is possible because growing up in Umlazi he had a big dream that seemed out of reach.

He thanked his family, fans and team and dedicated the award to his mother who is holding the fort while he is away.

Proud supporters expressed their happiness for the renowned DJ in the comments section:

@WorldBugEntert1 tweeted:

"The king congrats, we really miss your music.. please drop something ."

@KGSmallz said:

"Well deserved king @RealBlackCoffee we salute you and we celebrate you."

@Mr_Bleck_SA commented:

"The greatest, a phenom!!! Every nomination and award you gain is a result of your intentional attitude towards everything you envision, and actively work on to turn into reality. Congratulations!! "

@GXILISHE stated:

"Nathi Sithi enkosi of being our Biggest DJ Yase Mzansi Represents the SA music."

@KARA30_M said:

"Living Legend. SA appreciates you King."

