Babes Wodumo opened up about the hatred she received from her in-laws after she tied the know with Mampintsha without his mother being at the wedding venue

The eLamont hitmaker apparently admitted that she was wrong for dissing her mother-in-law in public after she disapproved of their union

In an episode of Uthando Lodumo, the reality TV star shared that she was hurt at the time because her in-laws did not welcome her with open arms like other married ladies

Babes Wodumo has opened up about her drama with her in-laws. The Gqom singer and her hubby's mom don't get along.

The upcoming episodes of her Showmax reality show with her boo Mampintsha will see the stunner trying to reconcile with her mom-in-law. Their beef began when Zama Gumede missed her only son's wedding.

Babes Wodumo also went viral after she threatened to put hands on Zama after she publicly disapproved of their union. TshisaLIVE reports that in one of the new episodes of Uthando Lodumo, Babes admitted that she was wrong and her actions were due to not being loved by Mampintsha's family.

She expressed that she did what she did because she was hurt. She said it was painful to her because other married woman are loved by their in-laws. Zama shared that she felt disrespected after missing the highly-publicised wedding.

