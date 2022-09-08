South African musician Focalistic took to Twitter to announce that he won a major international award

Focalistic was named Best Southern African Artiste of the Year at the 15th Headies Awards, establishing him as a global phenomenon

Fans from all over the world have flocked to their timelines to bash the star, claiming that Davido paved the way for him

Lethabo Sebetso, also known as Focalistic, has received an international honour.

Focalistic is currently facing a lot of criticism from Davido's fans after bagging an international award. Image: @focalistic and VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

According to TshisaLIVE, the talented musician was named Best Southern African Artiste of the Year at the 15th Headies Awards, which are global Afrobeats Music Awards held in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Twitter, Focalistic expressed gratitude to his devoted fans for their unwavering support, writing:

"Blessings on Blessings ❤️ Dankie Modimo! Dankie Squad Sa Maradona. More Music on the way #ToTheWorld"

Focalistic shared the following tweet:

However, in a post on Twitter by the Headies Awards, the responses from the Twitter stans ripped Focalistic apart. Many people believe Focalistic does not deserve the award. Some Davido fans claim Focalistic's success is due to his collaboration with the Afrobeat star.

In 2021, Focalistic and Davido collaborated on the smash hit track Champion Sound. The song currently has over 20 million views on YouTube.

Davido posted the following stunning visuals for Champion Sound on YouTube:

Davido's fans shade Focalistic

@FreedomContinue said:

"They ripped @Nasty_CSA #headiesaward2022 pure rubbish"

@_dannyblaq wrote:

"Davido brought him to the limelight."

@Bgdave30 shared:

"Davido in fact the biggest in the game "

@Desden_DC posted:

"Well deserved because of Davido"

@FavourLee55 replied:

"I believe that he won because of Davido. Congratulation bro "

@iamhbozz commented:

"We rise by lifting others - Davido "

@60yw0nd3r also said:

"Davido's influence>>>"

@charlesanene14 added:

"It's Davido's effect. Well deserved though."

