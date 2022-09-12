Killer Kau, who passed away in 2021, was exposed for having multiple girlfriends, including Olwethu Mkhwanazi, after his death

Olwethu Mkhwanazi engaged the public as Killer Kau's girlfriend, but she now seems to be in a new place with her love life

South African online users reacted to Killer Kau's girlfriend allegedly moving on with the late artist's friend

Musician Killer Kau lost his life in a tragic accident in August 2021. Killer Kau's death brought with it many scandals, including that he had various partners, one of whom has found new love.

South African netizens reacted to the news that Killer Kau's girlfriend found love with one of the late star's friends. Image: Instagram/@killerkau_rsa/@ollysuhn_.

Source: Instagram

Olwethu Mkhwanazi, Killer Kau's girlfriend, is allegedly married to a new love interest. Peeps on Twitter speculated that Olwethu Mkhwanazi ended up where the late musician's friend.

Killer Kau ex-girlfriend moves on romantically

According to ZAlebs, a Twitter account alleged that Killer Kau's former girlfriend, Olwethu, was married to the late amapiano star's friend. The post got a variety of responses from peeps.

Some netizens found it ridiculous that she should be expected to remain loyal to her dead boyfriend, while others thought there was something fishy about Olwethu moving on with Killer Kau's friend.

@KennethK1 commented:

"Leave her alone. Your partner moved on while you were still alive."

@6magic9 commented:

"She was Killer Kau's girlfriend, they were not married. I don't see what the big deal is here."

@IamJussL commented:

"It's not the moving on for me, but why with the friend through, of all the men."

@Focus98r commented:

'But to marry his friend? That says quite a lot."

@blueEyeBallz commented:

"Women out here in their numbers swords out defending the sisterhood. Yet what they don't know is they are showing their absent sense of integrity. Not even in life is it justifiable to date a friend's ex coz the question of "when did the mutual feelings begin?" is unanswerable."

@Nolutha42393563 commented:

"Meanwhile, men move on in two weeks flat, and no one uses big words like integrity."

@IamJussL commented:

"Now that's a woman for you, I'm not saying she must'nt move on, but why with the friend?"

@MasefelaE commented:

"Key word is “girlfriend”. Besides, she was one of many. AKA moved on not even a year after his wife’s death and y’all did not have a problem with it. Let her be."

Source: Briefly News