Somizi Mhlongo is more relevant than ever after winning at the Sunday Times GenNext awards in 2022

The bubbly media personality Somizi Mhlongo was chosen as some of the most relevant celebs amongst people from 13 to 30 years old

Fans of Somizi Mhlongo reacted to their fave's win as he excitedly ran to the stage to receive his new accolade

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo is a certified pop culture icon in South Africa, as his latest win proves. The TV legend Somizi Mhlongo was selected as the winner of an award that officially recognises his influence.

Somizi Mhlongo was excited to win Coolest Local Influencer at the 'Sunday Times' GenNext Awards. Image:Instagram/@somizi

Source: Instagram

The public voted for their favourites to win at the Sunday Times GenNext awards, and Somizi Mhlongo came out on top. Other big names on the list include Cassper Nyovest and Bonang Matheba, but Somizi Mhlongo was the majority of the voters' first choice.

Somizi Mhlongo wins big at the Sunday Times GenNext Awards

Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to share a clip of himself receiving the award for the Coolest Local Online Influencer. The award was bestowed to him by the Sunday Times GenNext Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to TimesLIVE, the GenNext Awards depend on a survey of 5 933 young people between 13 to 30. Somizi is one of 70 winners, and he came in first place over Cassper Nyovest in third place and Bonang Matheba, who was in second place.

Somizi was happy about his win as he shared a video of himself running onto the stage to collect his prize. Somizi captioned the video:

"All we do is win win win no matter! Category: COOLEST ONLINE INFLUENCER #STGenNxt2022 "

Somizi fans immediately flooded his comments with congratulations and praise for his latest achievement. The Awards are official proof of Somizi's relevance and impact on SA pop culture.

@cocoqueen0610 commented:

"Congratulations!"

@lethiwem commented:

"Vele!"

@bree_misa commented:

"Congratulations Som."

@pearlngobeni commented:

"You are coolest everything Som. Congratulations, Mary and Ndaba are showing other ancestors how it's done for sure, as for God u are his number one."

@nyakallo30 commented:

"Yebo yes..boss Zonke."

@ndomaleho commented:

"I dont know anybody else more deserving! Congratulations Choo!"

@jabu8834 commented:

"Nibuye nibe nama awards enu nodwa mhlobo ban lama awards? Congratulations Som Som."

"I'm not impressed": 'Idols SA' top 10 contestants leave peeps divided

Briefly News previously reported that The Idols SA top 10 contestants have caused a stir on social media. The 10 singers who made it to the next round of the singing competition's next round are CeeJay, Kabelo, Lerato, Mpilwenhle, Noxolo, Nozi, Tesmin-Robyn, Thapelo, Ty Loner, and Zee.

The top 10 contestants were announced at spectacular live shows that wowed fans.

According to ZAlebs, the show's judges, Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete, and Jr Bogopa gave constructive criticism to each of the contestants as they showed off their incredible talents at the live shows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News