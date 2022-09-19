Deli Malinga, a veteran South African actress, took to social media to announce that she finally has the hot body she desired

The Umkhonka actress said she is proud to have a flat stomach after years of struggling with belly fat

The star expressed her delight by sharing a viral video of her transformation into the hot body she always wanted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

‘Umkhonka’ actress Deli Malinga says she finally got her non-surgery procedure and achieved her desired body. Image: @dellymalinga9

Source: Instagram

Deli Malinga, the Umkhonka actress, took to her timeline to share some very exciting news with her fans. The stunner now has a flat tummy.

The talented actress revealed her secret to her new hot body on Instagram. Malinga posted a video of herself walking inside a clinic to have a non-surgery procedure to achieve the tummy she desired. Deli says she combined it with dieting to achieve the weight she desired.

"My journey, my transformation! All thanks to @skinslimmingaesthetics now I can proudly say Jojo tank is gone I have a flat tummy."

"Once more @lindiwe and @kb you've been very patient working on this body, as employees you always make us feel welcome God bless you ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️," continued Deli expressing gratitude to the clinic staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Deli Malinga made the following Instagram post:

Deli Malinga joins Sithelo Shozi in hunt for summer body

Sithelo Shozi is another celebrity who has recently revealed a new body. Sithelo revealed that she has had liposuction and a Brazilian b*tt lift. This is after she had her two children, for whom she claimed the pregnancy caused her to gain weight in places she didn't want to gain weight.

‘The Woman King’ star Thuso Mbedu turns heads with Christian Dior R82k fire outfit, SA shares mixed reactions

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Thuso Mbedu knows how to spend money on stunning outfits, and this time is no exception.

Taking to Twitter, Musa Khawula, a controversial blogger, posted a photo of The Woman King star's outfit. Mbedu was dressed to impress in a Christian Dior skirt and a stunning sleeveless short sweater.

As expected, netizens flocked to the comments section to express their mixed feelings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News