Media personality reminded his millions of followers why he is regarded as one of the best-dressed stars in Mzansi

The Living The Dream With Somizi star recently wowed peeps when he shared his stunning hairstyle

Fans flooded his timeline with fire emojis and comments suggesting that he pulled off the look

Somizi Mhlongo is undoubtedly one of the most daring celebs in Mzansi when it comes to fashion. The star has pulled off looks that have convinced fans that "basic" does not exist in his closet.

Somizi recently had Mzansi gasping for air with his stunning hairstyle. Image: @somizi.

Source: Instagram

The star has been credited with bringing drama to functions and events with his looks. Just recently, he was crowned the king of the Durban July with his look. Somizi also brings the heat to the Idols SA show with his over-the-top looks.

Taking to his Instagram page, the reality television star posted snaps of his fabulous hairstyle. Somizi looked stylish with a stylish look that had his name in a ponytail. He paired it with a lengthy red gown. He captioned the post:

"Hayi suka maan……. I’m covered I’m sorted squadically. @nomsamadida I don’t what u do and how coz wow. @multiple_hair Danny ur a genius @moosas_fabrics what wud I do without the quality of yo fabrics @iam_sphekay the best right hand I cud ever ask for the best Exec A @mondli_madida literally wud not be anywhere without u….. @pieter_serton yo love yo heart yo styling thanks @creative_jk"

The Sarafina star's fans and industry friends hailed him for pulling the look off.

@denrele_edun said:

"The SOMIZI! I'm in AWE! They say "Content is KING, but hey SOMIZI is the KINGDOM!". And you can never get lost, you're a National Treasure! Sawobona! "

@tino_vee4 commented:

"I love how u take ur work seriously. U always show up and show off my friend."

@tebogoartslave wrote:

"Cues Zahara “Indeeeeeee lendlela endigqithileyo…"

puleng4202 added:

"We've got ur back don't worry love ❤️"

@official_nattymboyana noted:

"Yhoooo hai the pressure is getting worser "

