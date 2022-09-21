Lumko Johnson's memorial was an emotional event where those closest to them shared their fondest memories

The Market Theatre in Johannesburg was the venue where Lumko was bid farewell by industry legend Rami Chuene and musician Langa Mavuso

The memorial service was the perfect way to reflect on the contributions that the energetic TV personality made to different people's lives

Johnson was beloved by many in the entertainment industry. The former YoTV presenter had sweet words dedicated to them by many familiar faces on TV, such as Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo.

Friends and family fondly remembered Lumko Johnson at their memorial service in Johannesburg. Image: Instagram /@lumkojohnson/@ramichuene

The people who were close to Lumko shared stories about spending time with them. Johnson's true character was captured in the various stories told by those they left behind.

Lumko Johnson receives heart-warming tributes

Legendary atress Rami, shared what she loved the most about Lumko. Rami talked abouy how the actor never wanted to follow the script on the hit show Inkaba and always wanted to improve it. She said:

"Lumko was a hit at Inkaba. Lumko was a fighter, and I'm speaking this from a creative point of view. Lumko knew their worth and what they brought to the world, and they were not going to allow anybody to mess with that no matter what, and that's what I loved about them."

TV personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo went to university with Johnson and said that they were always passionate about arts, and Lumko's input was always important. She said:

"As much as we can say they had an opinion on everything, I think in this industry it is very important to have that opinion. They were fearless in their opinion. I think that's a beautiful lesson to learn because that's what the arts are, that's what the art gives us and that's what Lumko gave us.”

Public figure Makoto Phumodi looked back fondly on the last time they were with Lumko 4 months ago. She spoke about Lumko's character saying they were "like a seed, and the soil that Lumko fell on came trees that bore beautiful fruit.". She continued:

“No one in here can tell me that the seed they took from Lumko's tree didn't do them good. All of you know what the seed you picked from Lumko's tree did for you, even me standing here, I know Lumko's goodness in my life and not only that but in my career. "

Makoto described Johnson's talent when they wrote Tequila AF and took 30 minutes to put together five character bibles. She said:

“All I know is Lumko was love and they always told me they loved me and I believed it because they didn't only tell me but showed me with their actions.”

Supporters who tuned into the live stream shared their condolences. Many took the opportunity to express their final respects even tcould notnot able to attend the event.

TV mogul Penny Lebyane urged peopled to honour Lumko as she tweeted:

"Please join us as we remember and celebrate the life of our beloved #LumkoJohnson this afternoon. "

@Peutty commented:

"Watching this bawo. I had a tearful afternoon."

@ShaunLukhele commented:

Rorisang Thandekiso! I can’t think of anyone better to hold such a service. #LumkoJohnsonMemorial

@ShaunLukhele commented:

"That was absolutely beautiful #LumkoJohnsonMemorial"

nmalaisepho mwelase commented:

"Rest easy Lumko baby."

Sean Bengu commented:

"Lala uphumule Lumko."

