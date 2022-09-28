Two beautiful sisters, Virginia and Viggy, have taken the internet by storm as the beloved Qwabe twins

The singing pair have also gotten noticed for their impeccable fashion taste that they always show off

Loyal supporters of the Qwabe siblings are constantly hyping up them up as they give fans unique gorgeous looks

Virginia and Viggy Qwabe gained popularity for singing but have grown beyond that thanks to their sense of style. The two have a comfortable yet unique sense of fashion that makes them stand out.

The Qwabe twins have a unique taste in fashion as they play around with aesthetics and manage to rock each of them. Image: Instagram/@official.qwabetwins

Source: Instagram

The two young women always impress when they step out. Briefly News put together a list of their five best outfits that got quite the reaction from their followers.

1. Qwabe twins rock traditional attire

Just before Heritage Day the twins stepped out in traditional clothing. The two shared a gorgeous post on insta.

Viggy and Virginia looked stunning in beaded traditional necklaces and short bright yellow skirts with a modern touch as they carried fanny packs.

2. Masculine outfits on the Qwabe Sisters

Completely flipping the script, the twins' next look is a more muscular take on their usual style. Turns out the sisters do not stick to one aesthetic.

The two in matching Brown linen sets and light blue Nike Dunks. Viggy and Virginia had their fans taken as they proved that they can rock any look.

3. Viggy and Virginia rock loyal blue

The twins are clearly versatile when it comes to their dress code. In another iconic round of outfits, the two are in figure-hugging skirts and long sleeves crop tops.

The sister were showered with complements on their look. Both sisters look absolutely stunning in ultra-feminine outfits.

4. Qwabe sisters' Sunday best

There is nothing that these twins cannot rock, including typical Sunday wear. The two wished their followers a happy Sunday by showing them their church attire.

Viggy and Virginia looked stunning in their purple church outfits. The two had matching black sneakers accessorised with Iilac head wraps.

5. Streetstyle for Viggy

Finally, the twins also showed off a completely casual look. Viggy and Virginia elevated classic jeans and t-shirt.

The two decided to go for flared jeans instead of the usual straightt leg or mom jeans. They both added platform sneakers and transformed the crop top by pairing the look with mini sling bags

@juiceympofue commented:

"Yoh guys ngilithanda njani."

@cebisile_dlamini commented:

"Onana. I love baby girls."

@thabsile389 commented:

"I'm so proud of you Qwabe twins sbonga nokusgcinela usiko, nokzazi niphumaphi ningobani, love u guys niqhubeke bo Phakathwayo."

@kwazikwakhe180 commented:

"Yeah Viggy no Virginia ngyanbona kulungileke."

@stephsweetness5 commented:

"To the beauty that both of hyouave. I love you guys so much."

@si.yabonga5493 commented:

"Zithandwa zami."

DJ Tira addresses Qwabe Twins affair rumours after the Reed Dance drama

Briefly News previously reported that Top South African music producer DJ Tira shut down gossip that he dated Viggy and Virginia Qwabe in exchange for helping them become big in the music industry.

The Qwabe Twins extinguished the rumours by revealing that they recently participated in the Reed Dance at the palace in Nyokeni KwaNongoma. The former Idols SA contestants were hailed by South Africans for being celibate despite being celebrities.

Isolezwe notes that the famous twins said although they always attend the Reed Festival, this year was particular because they wanted to clear their names.

Source: Briefly News