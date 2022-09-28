TikTok star and aspiring musician Mthandazo Gatya has gotten candid about his duet stage with John Legend

Gatya has nothing but admiration and gratitude for the American popular singer especially after getting a nod from him

Mthandazo said he has huge plans for his budding career and plans to fully use his newfound huge platform

Mthandazo Gatya says people started taking his John Legend 'Nervous' cover song seriously after DJ Black Coffee mentioned it. Image: @realblackcoffee/Instagram and @MthandazoGatya/Twitter

Mthandazo Gatya has spoken out about his life following his viral #OpenVerseChallenge for John Legend's Nervous.

The aspiring musician told TshisaLIVE that getting a nod from the American artist himself changed everything for his 13-year-old career. Mthandazo stated that he has always wanted to take his music abroad, and that this opportunity came at a critical time for him.

“For someone who has been writing and making songs about one day going abroad to find myself in a space where I have everybody's attention, and a decorated artist gives me a nod and tells me I'm great and extends an invitation to perform with him is proof dreams do come true."

Mthandazo's Future plans after blowing up

Mthandazo went on to say that with this new massive platform, he will be able to finally fulfil his dream of deeply touching and emotionally connecting to many people with his heavenly sent vocals.

Mthandazo on working with Black Coffee

Gatya is currently working on a Nervous remake with DJ Black Coffee and John Legend. Mthandazo expressed gratitude to DJ Black Coffee, saying he had always wanted to work in the studio with the Grammy-award winner.

“I want to extend my gratitude to Black Coffee for giving me the attention. Part of why people took this whole thing seriously was his comment,” reported TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda gushes about John Legend sharing a stage Mthandazo Gatya

