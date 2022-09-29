Anele Mdoda has taken to her timeline to gush about her makeup artist who always makes sure she looks flawless

This was after an internet user posted a stunning picture of the radio personality looking breathtaking rocking her full on makeup face

Netizens agree with the initial tweet, with many showering the Anele and the Club breakfast show host with genuine compliments

Anele Mdoda has Mzansi peeps showering her with compliments after showing off her makeup look. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda has used her timeline to thank her makeup artists who keep her looking gorgeous while hosting high-profile events.

Mdoda was responding to a tweep who was admiring her gorgeous makeup look on Twitter. Anele rocked a simple face beat with a pop of red lipstick that has her fans going crazy in the comments section.

On Twitter, @Kuri_waka_Chavi posted the following stunning photo:

The Anele and The Club radio show host credited her glam squad for her flawless appearance by saying:

"My make up artist don’t play games mkay."

On Twitter, Anele Mdoda shared the following post:

Immediately after the posts were shared, Anele's fans flocked to her timeline to shower her with compliments. They said:

@Nolu_hamani said:

"This red lipstick was just made for you"

@zimkhitha4 shared:

"You look like your sister."

@florencem11 posted:

"Love, love, love❤ what brand is your lipstick?"

@Nomsatwaibane wrote:

"But they have also have a dope canvas to work on "

@Fifi45859914 also said:

"Yey!! Jonga, proper face beat. "

@AkhonaBingz also shared:

"It's the hair for me. Amazing."

@Bikomfident also wrote:

"Your glow up is unmatched."

@Bizza37540823 commented:

"You are right dear."

@DayileMzolisi added

"You are so beautiful Anele."

