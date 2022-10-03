Nota Baloyi has taken to his controversial social media timeline to once again share venomous words to his ex-wife Berita

The music mogul said South Africans should refrain from hiring her to sing at the wedding because she is cursed

Netizens did not take the words lightly as they clapped back at Nota on behalf of the talented musician

Nota Baloyi has struck again, this time dragging his ex-wife Berita's name through the mud.

Nota Baloyi's venomous words about his ex-wife Berita have unsettled Mzansi peeps.

Source: Instagram

The music executive took to his controversial Twitter account to insult Berita. He claimed that people should avoid booking Berita for weddings because she is cursed and could even ruin their wedding.

Nota also claimed that Beritra is fake. According to Nota, Berita parades herself as a sweet girl while profiting from the songs he wrote for her while fleeing their failed marriage.

"Some booked my wife to perform at their wedding today… Imagine cursing your marriage by having a wedding singer who can’t respect her marriage & uses the songs her husband wrote with her to mislead gullible fans into believing she’s sweet but her actions are evil at heart!"

Nota Baloyi shared the following heated tweet:

Further, the music mogul has hinted that he will take action against Brrita if she continues to perform the songs he wrote for her.

Nota even claimed that by writing those hit tracks, he saved Berita's career and that she should consider herself lucky that he's taking a long time taking legal action.

"The day I get lawyers to prevent my wife from performing songs I wrote she’ll stop thinking I’m playing… I’m quarter to right now. I didn’t get her those masters back so she could use them against me. She must count herself lucky, I’ve been so patient. I knew I’d regret saving her!"

On Twitter, Nota Baloyi shared the following post:

South Africans blast Nota Baloyi

@SAABIcontent said:

"Bro you're getting way over the line now, my advice for your sake don't mention her anymore."

@TawanaM14 shared:

"Only God Can Heal You."

@DawgTeaBag wrote:

"You deserve to be alone wena jou Biltong."

@Z_P_M_ posted:

"Seems like you are the evil one here. How many times must this woman suffer cause she doesn’t want to be with you anymore??"

@MissZanZan replied:

"Why are you so bothered by her? She doesn't want you anymore. Grow up and accept that you have been dumped."

@Afr1kan_Child commented:

"Dude respect your wife."

@GuluLoiso also said:

"Move on Nota, Berita probably has. This is now boring."

@Ouddashape added:

"Just get an escort or slay queen and leave her alone, the marriage is done. Move on bro."

Source: Briefly News