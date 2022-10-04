South African AKA is always eager to interact with his social media followers, particularly those who stan him

Recently, Supa Mega quote tweeted a fan's post praising his fire music and Reebok sneaker range

Other loyal fans have flocked to the Lemonade (Lemon) hitmaker's comments section to praise his incredible work

AKA and one of his fans had a heartwarming interaction on Twitter. Image: @akaworldwide

AKA interacted sweetly on the timeline with one of his fans.

The Lemonade (Lemons) hitmaker took to Twitter and quoted a tweet from a fan who praised Mega's dedication to his work.

The devoted fan shared a photo of a pair of Supa Mega's Reebok SneaAKA sneakers as well as a vinyl of AKA's hit album LEVELS.

Heartwarming Twitter interaction between AKA and his stan:

"@akaworldwideThank You, collected my vinyl from Sony Friday. Edition to my Supa Mega Collector's item #Lemons2Lemonade"

On Twitter, @1Mngwevu shared the following snap:

AKA reacted by saying on Twitter:

Other AKA fans also praised the star's sneakers

@Thabiso88545581 praised AKA's sneaker line saying:

"Reebok sneakers age differently."

@__french___fry expressed envy for those still owning the pair of kicks:

"Anyone that has those sneaks in 2022 is considered a lucky man."

@1Mngwevu replied to Mega's quote tweet saying:

"Indeed! Thanks again "

@PrettyBoyJunio3 expressed a desire for owning the shoes:

"I want these sneakers "

AKA's Reebook sneaker range collaboration

According to IOL, the SneAKA collection was released in October 2019 with only 600 pairs available. At the time, the long-awaited limited edition collaborative sneaker sold out in just 10 minutes on Reebok's online store.

However, the Fella in Versace hitmaker came out swinging in 2020, declaring that he had not been "given a cent" for the deal.

AKA claimed he only had a contract as an ambassador, but no contract with SneAKA.

AKA shared the following heated tweet at the time:

Sizwe Mpofu claims fame has changed AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh has provided an update on the state of Entity Rap, which consisted of Vice Versa, AKA, and Greyhounds before their breakup.

Sizwe Mpofu opened up in an interview with South Africa's popular YouTube podcast Nkululeko and Culture that the rest of the members and AKA have lost contact.

The former rapper went on to say that, while many people know AKA for the good he has done in the Mzansi hip hop scene, his enormous fame has changed him.

