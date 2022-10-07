Jojo Robinson responded to people who have been criticising her for being proud of only spending her husband's money

The Real Housewives of Durban star took to Instagram to share a video for haters and decided to set the record straight about her lifestyle

Fans of Jojo shared their words of encouragement, and many claimed that any of her detractors were simply envious of her life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jojo had quite the comeback for people who have issues with her housewife role The reality star has an impressive car collection and used it to make a point that she doesn't care about the naysayers.

Joio Robinson rubbed it in her haters' faces that she has her husband's wealth as she explained their roles. Image: Instagram /@mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Mrs Robinson enjoys her luxurious life to the fullest and does not appreciate it when people try to downplay how much she contributes to it all. Jojo used her super pricey cars to make fun of people who had something negative to say.

Jojo Robinson throws shade at haters

TimesLIVE reported that Jojo is sick and tired of people claiming she boasts with someone else's money. She wrote in the caption of a video showing off her Range Rover and Mclaren:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Apparently it's not my money. Honey, when I said I do, it meant it was instantly mine. People these days don't understand the term 'family' we are a team and neither part of the team is less or more important then the other."

She then broke down how it works between her and her husband, saying that she's a housewife and he works. Jojo believes both are equally important, and she acts as "the glue" in the family.

Many fans were happy that Jojo was hitting back. The media personality's supporters comforted her, saying that people who disapproved of her lifestyle were jealous.

@adventurous_dom commented:

"You tell them... These days it's scares to get a married couple that shares everything, when you say I do at the altar (mine becomes yours and yours becomes mine) you are ONE. When did it change. Society these days!"

@samby247 commented:

"Jo, you just do you! Why is it even anyone else’s business?? Clearly they are bored or unhappy in life that they need to judge or make comments about someone else’s life. As you say, you are a team and a family and that’s all that matters."

@pindy.p2020 commented:

"Very well said doll enjoy your beautiful life and believe you me this is most women's dream."

@iam.athi commented:

"Honey whether it’s yours or not it’s non of their business. They are just jealous and wish they have what you have. Don’t pay attention to hatters, don’t give them what they want. Just do you boo and what makes you happy. Don’t listen to the noise because it doesn’t pay your bills."

@cocoaswing commented:

"They'll always have something to say, indirectly wishing their were in your position. You didn't ask for your current life, the Stars aligned it to you. Stay blessed & continue giving them dust."

@mosebotsenape commented:

"As if they will deny being with a rich husband and be single or go for broke ones .If I get a rich husband I won't mind being a housewife."

@desh_girl commented:

"So so true dear. SAHM is not east as people make it seem to be. When you said "I DO", the circle for family is formed. Let no one take away your happiness and joy. Lots of jealous people out there. Have fun mamma."

@nontandomyeki commented:

"Why are you even explaining. Batho ba jealous."

Phat Joe trends as Mzansi misses him after Vusi Twala tanks gig on 'RHOCT'

Briefly News previously reported that Phat Joe's fans were up in arms over not seeing him at the Real Housewives of Cape Town's final gathering. show's reunion was disappointing for viewers

Phat Joe has been a top choice for presenting gigs. Many netizens thought Joe should have been at the sit-down for Real Housewives of Cape Town.

The majorly skilled Phat Joe was sorely missed when the nation tuned in for Real Housewives of Cape Town. The magnetic MC is well-known for his no holds barred approach when presenting reality shows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News