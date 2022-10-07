Bontle Modiselle and her hubby Priddy Ugly are Mzansi's it couple, and they make sure everyone knows it on social media

The lovely couple never misses an opportunity to express their love and support for one another, and their fans eat it up all the time

Briefly News looks back at some of the cutest moments of the more than a decade-old cute couple

Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle serving cute couple goals on social media. Image: @bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

Bontle is the type of woman that many men want to marry. The stunner is not afraid to show her support for her man, Priddy Ugly, especially after being humiliated by Cassper Nyovest at the Celeb City boxing match.

The married couple met about 15 years ago and are still going strong despite many social media trolls attempting to tear them apart by fabricating false allegations.

Despite being targeted by trolls, Bontle and Priddy ugly never miss an opportunity to flaunt their adorable relationship in public or online.

Briefly News looks at the adorable little moments of the lovely couple that always warm South Africans' hearts.

1. Priddy Ugly: a perfect son in law

Bontle Modiselle got many Mzansi peeps peeling onions when she revealed that Priddy ugly always makes time to clean up her father's grave. Priddy also brings flowers as well to honour Bontle's late father.

Bontle stated that the act always makes her think that Priddy Ugly was divinely sent into her life by her father. The energetic dancer said the following lovely words:

“You bring flowers to my father's grave, you clean it, you talk to him, man you even dream of him so how can I not believe that he brought you to me,” she said.

2. Bontle's description of their first magical kiss

The power couple's first smooch, according to Elegance7, is a memorable moment in their relationship for Bontle. The mom of one said that she knew she and Priddy Ugly were meant for each other when it happened. Bontle described it as if it were something out of a Disney fairytale movie.

“You know when you feel that initial slight nervousness or like that quivering of when the lips first touch and then you feel that relaxation and that melting,” she said.

Bontle Modiselle shared the following stunning pic on Instagram:

3. Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's cute handshake

The couple is well-known for their unbreakable bond and chemistry. They appear to have formed a friendship before embarking on a romantic relationship, as evidenced by their adorable handshake.

On YouTube, DEFINING shared the following video of Bontle and Priddy defining their relationship:

Bontle Modiselle trends following husband Priddy Ugly's fight against Cassper Nyovest

Briefly News previously reported that Rappers Priddy Ugly and Cassper Nyovest were the talk of the weekend after their highly anticipated boxing match.

Cassper Nyovest knocked out Priddy Ugly with little effort, ending the fight sooner than expected.

Following the boxing match, dancer Bontle Modiselle, who made a grand entrance alongside her husband, became the talk of the town. Many people said they could see the stunner's disappointment written all over her face. Some Twitter users praised the star for being a good wife.

