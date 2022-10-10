Thandiswa Mazwai has opened up about how she went into depression when her heroes and friends Busi Mhlongo and Bra Hugh Masekela passed away

Thandiswa was a guest on DJ Sbu and Paul Mnisi's podcast when she shared how she couldn't bring out her voice when Mam' Busi died in 2010

The singer shared that both Busi and Bra Hugh, who died in 2018, played a huge role in her music career and she was honoured to be friends with them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Thandiswa Mazwai has shared how the deaths of singer Busi Mhlongo and trumpeter Hugh Masekela affected her life. The musician opened up about how she went to depression when her mentors passed on.

Thandiswa Mazwai went through depression after Busi Mhlongo and Hugh Masekela's deaths. image: @thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

King Tha was a guest on DJ Sbu and Paul Mnisi's podcast. During their sit down, she spoke about how close she was with Bra Hugh and Mam' Busi.

She shared that the late stars icons jad a huge impact on her career as they thought her music history, reports TshisaLIVE. Hugh passed on in 2018 while Busi died in 2010.

She further said that Mam' Busi was like her second mother when her biological mom passed on. Thandiswa Mazwai said she went into sadness when Busi died and wasn't able to bring out her voice.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She further shared that Mam'Busi and Bra Hugh were her real life friends but at the same time they were her heroes.

Peeps took to YouTube to share their thoughts on Thandiswa Mazwai's candid interview.

Sydney Seleke commented:

"This is such an awesome conversation, Thandiswa is such a Vibe. Listening to her made me realise how similar her voice sounds to that of Ntsiki."

Sti Vo said:

"18 minutes in, and I'm already blown away by the depth of this conversation."

Zodwa Mabija wrote:

"I love Thandiswa, I love her pure spirit, her aura, her respect the craft. She is 'IT'. Mahn, I simply love her. Camagu."

Thandi Locardia added:

"I believe King Tha understands the assignment. She'll give us what Mama Mirriam, Baba Hugh and what the rest of her mentors were meant to give us like umama Busi. Can't wait for Sankofa."

Big Zulu celebrates success of Nkabi Nation Festival

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Nkabi Nation Festival in Zone 6 Venue, Soweto was a success. Big Zulu took to his timeline to celebrate the gig's success.

The lit event took place on Saturday, 8 October. It featured Nkabi Records artists such as Big Zulu, Xowla and Mduduzi Ncube, among others. The likes of Sjava, Nomfundo Moh, Blaq Diamond and Khuzani also made an appearance during the show.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Big Zulu expressed his attitude to everyone who bought tickets for the show. He shared a video containing highlights of the show.

Big Zulu's followers took to his comment section to let their fave know that they enjoyed themselves at the festival.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News