Controversial Musa Khawula, a Twitter blogger, has shared yet another explicit video of South African DJ Lulo Cafe

This is in addition to the other spicier one also showing Lulo, which resulted in him being suspended from Twitter and losing an account with a large following

Musa, according to reports, is not sorry for targeting Lulo and has reasons why he will never apologise

Musa Khawula shared another spicy clip of Lulo Cafe.

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula, a controversial blogger, is once again on Lulo Cafe's neck.

The famous tweep, who is known for exposing celebrities, posted another naked video of Lulo. When he did it the first time, netizens reported him and his account was suspended.

Musa doesn't seem to care about losing his massive following after being suspended, as he posted another explicit video, reported ZAlebs.

South African netizens reactions to the second spicy clip

Many people, according to ZAlebs, are dragging Musa for failing to learn a lesson after losing his first account with over 200 000 followers.

Even well-known Twitter influencers are pleading with him to stop causing trouble.

Musa Khawula is not sorry

It occurs Musa is never going to apologise to Lulo Cafe.

Not only did he post an explicit video again, but Musa also stated in a Twitter space that he does not regret humiliating Lulo.

"I do not owe you a f*cking apology. You owe the community and apology for walking around like you got a big d*ck. Meanwhile you got some small as sh*t. So, No, we we not. Sorry. Like, I don't give a f*ck. And one of the first videos I'm gonna share on my YouTube page will be that f*cking video. We're back to square one. And if you go lower, I go even lower. If you go lower, I go to hell. That's where you're going to be. And I wasn't arrested. I I've been here so long."

Lulo Cafe’s fans show him some love after Musa Khawula shared his spicy video

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Lulo Cafe's fans showed him support after a humiliating momemnt. The DJ topped Twitter trends after Twitter blogger Musa Khawula leaked the DJ's explicit video.

Social media was awash with mixed reactions from fans. South Africans quickly rushed to report Musa Khawula, which resulted in the suspension of his Twitter account.

The star's fans rushed to the timeline to show him support. Twitter users said sharing such a video without consent is a violation, others even called on DJ Lulo Cafe to sue Musa Khawula.

