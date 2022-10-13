Award-winning actor Zolisa Xaluva has taken to social media to let Mzansi know how much he remembers late actor Shona Ferguson

Zolisa Xaluva has taken to his timeline to remember late actor and filmmaker Shona Ferguson. The former The Queen star posted a pic of himself with Shona and penned a heartfelt caption.

Zolisa Xaluva remembered ‘The Queen’ producer Shona Ferguson. Image: @RealZolisa/Twitter @ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

Zolisa and Shona shared sets of a couple of hit shows including The Queen and Kings of Joburg. Shona Ferguson passed away on 30 June in 2021. He died after a short Covid-19 related illness.

Taking to Twitter, Zolisa shared that he misses the Kings of Joburg producer. He shared that he misses his sound advises. Zolisa said Shona Ferguson taught him to ignore his haters but to embrace those who love him dearly.

The award-winning actor expressed gratitude to his loyal supporters and friends for having his back. ZAlebs reports that Shona's death left a huge void in the hearts of his fans and his family.

Zolisa's followers took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to let him know that they're still waiting for Season 2 of Kings of Joburg.

@GcinaTsabedze1 commented:

"I'm still waiting for Season 2."

@BerrySA17 wrote:

"Please do Season 2."

@Mageu93045060 added:

"Raw Talent! I wish the DTI could do more to unearth many talented actors in our country."

Zoleka Mandela celebrates huge milestone

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zoleka Mandela has taken to her timeline to celebrate a huge milestone. The author shared that her memoir When Hope Whispers has sold out again.

She shared that all the 20 copies of her book have sold out again. Zoleka expressed gratitude to all the people who bought her book.

ZAlebs reports that the autobiography was first released in 2013. It details how she lost two kids in the space of two years, her substance abuse and battling cancer. Taking to Instagram, Zoleka posted a short clip of herself thanking all the people who continue to show her support by continuing to buy her book.

Peeps took to her timeline to share that When Hope Whispers is not a book to share. Others said the media personality's book is an eye-opener.

