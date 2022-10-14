Uncle Waffles' lookalike Seemah has caused a stir on her timeline after allegedly body-shaming plus-size women and influencers

The TikTok star apparently called thick women "waxa", a xhosa word meaning something is unnecessarily big and disgusting

Seemah's haters took to her timeline and dragged her for her mean comments and for body-shaming other influencers including her friend Cyan Boujee

Uncle Waffles' lookalike has caused a stir on social media. Seemah allegedly called thick women "waxa".

Uncle Waffles' lookalike Seemah caused a stir on her timeline. Image: @unclewaffles

According to some Xhosa people on the timeline, the word means something is unnecessarily big, disgusting and taking up too much space.

The TikTok star is being dragged after her nasty comments. The social media outrage came after she body-shamed plus-sized women and other influencers, including her bestie, Cyan Boujee, reports ZAlebs.

The publication reports that Seemah incited fatphobia and her haters are rejoicing on Twitter because she launched her merch which is selling at "ridiculous prices".

@MichelleNkamb wrote:

"She’s getting what she deserves not after making Simphiwe’s video about her."

@Megastallion_ said:

"She called thick women waxa when her boyfriend pranked her and she also said she needs to stuff her face with pizzas so she can be a big girl."

@PitsoaneRefiloe commented:

"Bro I wouldn't know how to be around her again if I was Cyan."

@MwaleThuli said:

"But that's not a good way to describe people."

@amohelangn_ wrote:

"She consistently opens up a platform for other content creators to be bullied and makes 'jokes' at the expense of other people's feelings and her minions will defend her."

@maludaofficial added:

"She’s a bigger bully."

Comrades Marathon trolls Big Zulu

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Comrades Marathon social media team is hilarious. The Comrades Marathon admin viciously roasted Big Zulu.

The rapper took to his timeline and posted a snap of himself jogging on a tar road near his home in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal. He shared that he was gearing up for his unconfirmed boxing match with .

One person tagged the Comrades Marathon page when Big Zulu posted the snap on Twitter. The tweep @TebangNtsasa asked the page's admin:

"Are you thinking what I'm thinking?"

Reacting to the tweep, the Comrades Marathon admin posted a hilarious meme of a puppy with closed eyes

