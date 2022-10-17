Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the current state of race relations in South Africa

The vocal artist said that Cyril Ramaphosa is the man to look at when it comes to who can be blamed for the tension between races in the country

The tweet sparked quite a reaction from netizens as people used the post as their starting point for a debate over South Africa's painful history

The poet-turned-controversial commentator voiced another unsettling opinion, aiming for Mzansi's head of state this time. Ntsiki Mazwai let it be known that she thinks Cyril Ramaphosa is to blame for the clash between races in South Africa.

Ntsiki Mazwai said she blames Cyril Ramaphosa for the racial tension that came up since he entered office. Image: Instagram /@missntsikimazwai/Getty Images/ Pool

Ntsiki observed that since Cyril entered office, there have been a lot of race-related disagreements in South Africa. Her message on Twitter did not bode well for everyone, as some reacted in vehement opposition to her claims.

Ntsiki Mazwai speaks out against Cyril Ramaphosa

went on Twitter to share her two cents about the state of relations in South Africa. The poet says that racial tensions worsened since Cyril became president. She wrote:

"The race wars had died down. Until Ramaphosa took up office."

Some tweeps agreed with her while otherwise were in complete opposition. Many said that Ntsiki was blaming one person for decades worth of problems. Others said the president made racist people bold.

@Mahlale64864427 commeneted:

"They became very emboldened in their racism, even paying for billboards with racist messages. They're rubbing it in our faces."

@Nyikiwa_S_Lot commented:

"One of their own was in office, we saw their true colours."

@Don_Sky12 commented:

"Ntsiki, at times, I think we as citizens give too much power to an individual that all seems to depend on him/her".

@Mr_NtsakoBaloyi commented:

"Ms Mazwai, our race issues are much deep than Cup Cake. I think it’s unfair and disingenuous to blame the behaviour racists on one guy. You give the president too much credit."

@SkandiBeats commented:

"Race wars will never die, they are the reason racism makes certain people wealthy....those who create it and those who claim to fight it. The left wing and the right-wing is using the same bird , and we are the bird."

@KhumulaE commented:

"Racism was reborn under President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa."

@KiddoOnFire commented:

"And here you are trying your best to reignite them."

Ntsiki praises Carl Niehaus for being white man who supports black leadership

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai only gives credit where credit is due. The media star applauded Carl Niehaus for being a different type of leader.

Ntsiki was impressed by Carl for being a white man who could humble himself around black people in power. Many peeps said they love Carl as they reflected on his contributions to freedom.

Ntsiki gave Carl his flowers. The politician was important in South Africa's liberation as he was a prisoner for his actions against the apartheid government.

