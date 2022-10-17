Bujy Bikwa has opened up about the ordeals he met following his public fight with rapper Boity Thulo

The DJ said everyone shut him out after the fight, and he lost some gigs that were lined up for him, resulting in him losing his home

However, Bujy seemed to suggest that there's more to the story than the narrative that people heard from Boity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bujy Bikwa instantly became the black sheep of the entertainment industry after his public fight with rapper and reality television star Boity Thulo.

Bujy Bikwa has revealed that he lost gigs after his fight with rapper Boity Thulo. Image: @bujybikwa and @boity.

Source: Instagram

Photos from the feud showed the Bakae rapper drenched in red wine from the glass that Bikwa smashed her with went viral on social media.

Speaking about the matter in a recent interview, Bujy Bikwa said he has been struggling to secure gigs since the fight. According to ZAlebs, he also revealed that the lost two TV deals that were scheduled to be shot last year and this year, respectively. His deejaying residency was also put on hold as a result of the altercation. He said:

"I missed two television shows. The first one I was supposed to shoot last year, and the second one was coming this year. Even with my deejaying residency, they put me on hold and said they wanted to understand what is currently happening before I could go back."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The controversial star also seemed to suggest that there is a different version of how events panned out. He pointed out that it was a case of who was more popular and believable. He added that he decided to remain silent because he is male but is letting time take its course. He added:

"I have decided not to fight because I told myself that, when the time is right the truth will come out."

DJ Zinhle admits to beefing with a close friend and not speaking for a year on the latest episode of The Unexpected

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle is laying her life bare on her reality television show, The Unexpected. The star recently left fans chopping onions in the latest episode of the award-winning show.

In the episode, the Siyabonga hitmaker became emotional when she opened up about some struggles she faces. She admitted that she had a fallout with one of her close friends Brandon Raynolds and didn't speak for over a year. She blamed the rift on her insecurities and always wanting to be in control of situations.

The star, who was weeping as she discussed with her friends, also admitted that she hasn't been giving enough time to her children and husband. Taking to her Twitter page after the show, DJ Zinhle said bearing her heart on the show has not been easy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News