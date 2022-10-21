Doja Cat is due to celebrate another trip around the sun, and her fanbase has been busy on social media, even creating a hashtag for her special day

The American pop star who shot up to viral levels of fame is loved by many people all over the world

Doja Cat's fans came out in their masses on the star's birthday to make sure they showed her love

Doja Cat has been that girl in pop music since her breakout hit Moo. The American pop singer's real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, and she was born on 21 October.

Doja Cat's birthday was made special when her fans went all out on social media to celebrate her life. Image: Getty Images/ Rich Fury/Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Does Cat is officially 27 years old, and her fans went all out on Twitter. The international pop star has countless messages pouring in for her special day.

Fans celebrate Doja Cat's 27th birthday

Doja Cat's birthday did not go unnoticed by her millions of fans. Rap Alert shared a post about Doja's birthday, and supporters pitched up in their masses to wish her a wonderful day.

Fans had messages and tributes just for her. One fan, @anad_cm, dedicated the whole day to her by wearing a t-shirt of her.

Doja Cat lovers also shared photos, even baby pics, of their fave with moving captions. Others shared tweets dedicated to her on #DojaDay.

@biggestxofan tweeted:

"Happy birthday to my favorite female artist of all time, I hope 27 brings you amazing things and I cant wait to see what you have in store for us, I love you #DojaDay"

@aaaherw commented:

"@DojaCat happy birthday to you princess. Love you."

@iHateChanelle commented:

"The new Queen of rap. Happy Birthday."

@kendadonda added:

"It’s a real woman bday today."

Some fans used the opportunity to get creative. Die-hard supporters shared video edits to celebrate Doja's birthday.

Source: Briefly News