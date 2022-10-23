Tbo Touch sang Connie Ferguson's praises at a gospel concert that took place in Pretoria on Saturday

The radio DJ thanked her for her ground-breaking work in the acting industry and for impacting many lives

Connie returned the love with a touching Instagram post to Tbo Touch, and her followers were happy to see that it's not all competition at the top

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson ran into radio giant Thabo 'Tbo Touch' Molefe at the Replenishment Gospel Concert at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. Their touching interaction was posted on her Instagram.

Tbo Touch, a devout Christian and gospel music lover, was part of organising this huge concert with a line-up of Mzansi's top gospel singers.Benjamin Dube, Dr Tumi, Joyous Celebration, Ntokozo Mbambo, Winnie Mashaba and many other celebrated gospel artists showcased their talents at the concert, IOL reported.

The Metro FM radio host took a minute to shower Connie with love and thank her for her incredible work in the industry through her production company Ferguson Films. He said that God must continue blessing her and her work.

"You don't understand how much I love you. Thank you for coming here, thank you.

Connie was so moved by his uplifting words that she penned a post to thank him for his kind words because her soul definitely needed the replenishment.

"The Holy Spirit was so present in that stadium! The artists that blessed us with their anointed voices and music!The kind souls that I encountered that blessed and encouraged me to keep going and never forget whomst I am."

"My brother Tbo Touch I have no words! Thank you for your love! Thank you for your encouraging words and most importantly, thank for making Jesus shine! What a wonder He is! God is good!"

Watch the Instagram video below:

Below are some comments from Connie's post:

@ntombymhaise said:

"Amen, Connie stay blessed sisi."

@empress_asila mentioned:

"You are a force to be reckoned with queen.❤️"

@thunzilington commented:

"Reverend Thibo! "

@smitten_cloth wrote:

"Touch! If you knew you were touching my life at a distance."

@lindaniradebe3 added:

"I love you noma umdala nje kunami."

@black_doll_017 posted:

"I love you Mrs Ferguson."

@thulaninkomo commented:

"You look amazing, Connie."

