DJ Black Coffee recently had South African social media users talking when he shared his snaps

The Grammy-Award-winning DJ and music producer served soft life goals with a snap in a private jet en route to Washington DC

He revealed that he was enjoying a meal from the famous fast food outlet KFC, but social media users felt his one looked more expensive than what they are used to

DJ Black Coffee is enjoying the fruits of his hard work. The internationally acclaimed South African DJ channelled Anele Mdoda when she shared a snap while enjoying KFC on a private jet.

DJ Black Coffee got social media users talking when he shared a pic eating a KFC meal on a private jet. Image: @realblackcoffee.

Source: Instagram

Social media users quickly pointed out that eating the famous fried chicken and chips in the air is fast becoming a trend among South African celebs.

Heading to his Twitter page, the successful star shared a snap with a bucket of KFC and revealed that he was on his way to Washington DC. He wrote:

"Streetwise 2 for the Washington DC trip."

Although the post shows that he was flying from Miami to Washington DC, peeps assumed the KFC was bought in South Africa. Many said Black Coffee's Streetwise 2 meal looks different from what they are used to.

@SimthoBiyela said:

"Is it me or this KFC looks like it went to a private school."

@GuliweKhule added:

"Many things are different with these KFCs....we don't have the original pic of KFC (Like shown on the bucket on the picture) & KFC meat should actually have a really crunchy skin...The recipe used in most KFC franchises here in SA is nonsense..soft chicken skin & a bit crunchy."

@MsuthuWaafrika noted:

"You probably don't eat that thing it was for the person who captured your picture."

Drake gives away free chicken to people back in Toronto to celebrate his 36th birthday, gets mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Drake is giving away free chicken on Monday, 24 October. In celebration of his birthday, the Canadian rapper has reportedly decided to bless people from his hometown of Toronto with free chicken.

The superstar has teamed up with a popular restaurant. Dave's Hot Chicken took to social media to make the announcement.

CP24 reports that the restaurant revealed the news on Instagram on Friday, 21 October. The publication adds that participants will get one free slider or tender if they show the chicken outlet that they follow them on Instagram or TikTok.

Source: Briefly News