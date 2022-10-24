Drake is givingz away free chicken to people in his hometown of Toronto in celebration of his birthday on Monday, 24 October

The Canadian superstar has collaborated with a popular restaurant in back home to provide a free slider or tender to each of his people back home

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the announcement, adding that the God's Plan hitmaker should have just donated money to the poor

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Drake is giving away free chicken on Monday, 24 October. In celebration of his birthday, the Canadian rapper has reportedly decided to bless people from his hometown of Toronto with free chicken.

Drake is giving away free chicken in celebration of his birthday. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

The superstar has teamed up with a popular restaurant. Dave's Hot Chicken took to social media to make the announcement.

CP24 reports that the restaurant revealed the news on Instagram on Friday, 21 October. The publications adds that participants will get one free slider or tender if they show the chicken outlet that they follow them on Instagram or TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps took to the publication's comment section on Twitter and shared mixed reactions to the collaboration.

@buttzfly said:

"All that commotion for free chicken and traffic mess to promote new clothing wear eh yeah he may give to charities but what about feeding the homeless."

@tasteless_ness wrote:

"You only get a free slider or tender. Not worth going out of your way for."

@Jim_Earls commented:

"You have to follow Dave’s Hot Chicken on Instagram or TikTok to get a chicken slider. So, not exactly free. So happy birthday Drake, thanks for nothing as usual."

@libertas_amans said:

"Why not give out money to the poor?"

@peter44129771 wrote:

"Is he gonna autograph the chicken. I wonder how many people are gonna wait in line for this joke."

@JasonGa43503572 added:

"Who cares? Why doesn’t he spend the money on canned food and donate to food banks? Wouldn’t that help more and go further?"

Drake shows off blinging ring and watch, fans laugh at superstar's feminine hands

In other celeb news, Briefly News reported that Drake's "pretty" hands left his followers in stitches. The world-renowned rapper took to his timeline to show off his iced-out watch and ring but his fans decided to focus on his hands.

The God's Plan hitmaker posted a short clip flexing his new iced-out timepiece and diamond ring on his Instagram stories. One of the superstar's followers took the clip and re-posted it on Twitter.

Other tweeps took to the tweep's comment section to share their hilarious thoughts on Drake's hands. @stef_j_30 said:

"Nothing masculine about that hand at all."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News