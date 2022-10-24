Letoya Makhene has taken to her timeline to react to an article claiming she scammed an unemployed man out of thousands of rand

In the IOL article, the man claimed he even spoke to the former Generations: The Legacy actress via a video call and the publication reported that she confirmed she knows the man

Letoya shared that she doesn't do Bitcoin and doesn't even understand what it's about and denied speaking to IOL about the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene has denied being a scammer. The actress, who is a sangoma, took to her timeline to react to an article claiming she scammed an unemployed man of thousands of rand.

Letoya Makhene has denied being a scammer. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

The man claimed she met the popular actress on TikTok and they even video-called each other. Taking to Instagram, Letoya rubbished the report which claimed she also said she knows the man.

In a video, Letoya denied that she spoke to the man. The star said all her social media accounts are verified. She added that she doesn't do Bitcoin.

TshisaLIVE reports that Letoya further shared that she doesn't even understand what the cryptocurrency is about. She said she doesn't ask people to deposit money to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The publication reports that she also denied speaking to the journalist who penned the IOL article, adding that it's a smear campaign. Peeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her video.

phumzy62 commented:

"SAns when are we going to learn? The moment I saw the article I just knew it was false."

raymondsaintcharles wrote:

"That writer selling fake news."

jaydeemthepeculiar said:

"You must sue those publications for publishing uncorroborated claims about you. That is so low."

neotladi26 commented:

"I always get people also who tell me to join I will be rich. The other one said now she is staying at the UK through Bitcon. These people must stop this really."

gracefaith2201 wrote:

"There's even a comment they claim is from you."

sithembisokos added:

"Hay you're not convincing. You look and sound guilty."

Letoya Makhene accused of scamming unemployed man in Bitcoin scam

In related news, Briefly News reported that former Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene has been accused of scamming an unemployed man. William Kgole of Hammanskraal claims the actress swindled him his R16 000 in a Bitcoin scam.

William shared that the former Isidingo star promised him instant fortune but now owes loan sharks more than R18 000. He borrowed money from friends and family members after Letoya approached him on TikTok in August.

William said Letoya told him she was an expert trader when they spoke on social media. He further shared that he trusted her because she's a prominent person.

They even discussed business via video calls. IOL reports that Letoya Makhene admitted that she knows William.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News