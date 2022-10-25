Born in the rural region of Nkandla, which is now part of the KwaZulu-Natal province, Jacob Zuma, affectionately known as Msholozi, has never been one to shy away from any opportunity to embrace his Zulu heritage.

Whether it be through song, dance, or what he chooses to wear, Zuma is a true Zulu man through and through.

Briefly News has compiled some of the former president’s most iconic looks donned in traditional regalia at different cultural ceremonies.

Zuma weds wifey number four

Jacob Zuma attends his wedding to his fourth wife back in 2007. Image: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Here former president Jacob Zuma attends his wedding ceremony held on 5 January 2007, in a colourful Zulu traditional wedding outfit at Zuma's rural homestead of Nkandla, some 400 kilometres north of Durban.

According to Getty Images, Zuma married his fourth wife and mother of his youngest children in a ceremony at his homestead attended by some 500 guests, local media reported.

Msholozi adheres to many traditional Zulu customs, including polygamy. According to Britannica.com, this has endeared him to some segments of the population but has also been a source of criticism from others, who find some customs to be at odds with what they consider to be modern societal norms.

Jacob accepts gift from traditional healers

Jacob Zuma shows off his gown given to him by traditional healers. Image: PABALLO THEKISO/AFP via Getty Images

In this fashion moment, Zuma shows off his gown given to him by traditional healers at the 96th birthday of the existence of the ANC held at the Atteridgeville Studium west of Pretoria. Zuma used his first keynote speech as leader of South Africa's ruling ANC to rebuke President Thabo Mbeki's failure to narrow the wealth gap while saying he would not undermine his rival.

In an address to mark the party's 96th birthday, Zuma acknowledged Mbeki had presided over an uninterrupted period of growth but said "serious challenges of unemployment, poverty, and inequality remain" to be tackled.

Zuma takes on 5th wife

Jacob Zuma dances with his newlywed Tobeka Madiba (R) at their wedding ceremony on January 4, 2010. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Zuma is seen singing and dancing with his newlywed Tobeka Madiba at their wedding ceremony on January 4, 2010 in a colourful Zulu traditional wedding outfit.

Wearing leopard skins and carrying a Zulu shield, South Africa's polygamous President Jacob Zuma got married for the fifth time, in a traditional ceremony in his remote hometown.

You just can't keep Msholozi down, ties the knot again

Jacob Zuma during his traditional wedding ceremony to Bongi Ngema on April 20, 2012. Image: Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The former president is once again seen during his traditional wedding ceremony to Bongi Ngema on April 20, 2012 in Nkandla, South Africa. Here, the president, who had been married six times, had a total of four current wives.

Zuma rubs shoulders with the late Zulu King

Jacob Zuma joins Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu to honour the birth of Zulu warrior and founder of the Zulu nation King Shaka at Kwadukuzu. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

The father of the nation is pictured with the late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu together with thousands of people to honour the birth of Zulu warrior and founder of the Zulu nation King Shaka at Kwadukuzu in 2008.

Jacob Zuma the family man

Jacob Zuma shares a sweet moment with his children. Image: Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Some of the Zuma clan are well known to the public and tabloids, others prefer to keep to themselves. In this heartwarming snap, the father of 23 is seen talking to his children Snqumo and Tandesile at the wedding of his eldest son Edward, fiercely loyal of his dad, on October 8, 2011 in Nkandla, South Africa.

Zuma shares a moment with some Zulu warriors

Jacob Zuma is seen with some traditional Zulu leaders. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

In this particular moment, Zuma may have forgotten his full traditional gear, but he made do with what he had as he dances with hundreds of traditional Zulu leaders, Indunas and Amabuthos (warriors) at a meeting held between him and traditional leaders at the Durban City hall on January 5, 2018 in Durban

