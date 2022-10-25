Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is proud to be the husband of the stunning and well-educated Mantwa. Being a good husband is something Malema perches on and an example he has set for all men in Mzansi.

Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa never fail to show Mzansi just what a power couple looks like: Image: Instagram / Julius Malema

Source: Instagram

Julius never misses a moment to show off his wife. Be it on social media, in the press or at an event, he is always proud to have her by his side.

Here are just a few of the Briefly News moments where Malema proudly boasted about wifey Mantwa:

Julius Malema shows sweet side as he pens beautiful letter to wife Mantwa Matlala on 7th anniversary

Julius and Mantwa’s eighth wedding anniversary is approaching. On their seventh, he wrote the most beautiful letter to her.

EFF CIC celebrated his seventh year of wedded bliss with the stunning Mantwa Matlala on 27 December 2021. The Red Berets leader took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to his forever person, accompanied by a lovely picture of them together. Malema wrote:

"Today we are celebrating seven years as a married couple. The boys' mother is steering the ship, and we are her passengers. Love you my babe, exciting seven years, and we are still going strong because our friends and family are supportive."

Juju and his beautiful wife attend another wedding, photos go viral

In 2019, Malema and his wife attended a wedding and were the showstoppers once again. Malema took to social media to share photos of how he and his wife spent that weekend, and it caused a stir.

Juju posted several snaps of him and his wifey at a wedding. The EFF leader wrote about having a bad day but ended it by celebrating love with his wife by his side.

Julius Malema and beautiful wife Mantwa Matlala turn heads at posh event

Mzansi is full of couples who are the proper definition of relationship goals, and Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala, are definitely one of those couples. They once again left necks breaking on social media after the EFF leader shared a snap of the two of them attending an event together.

While Julius went with a classic look by wearing a black suit, white shirt and black bowtie, his wifey spruced things up a little more by going for a figure-hugging black lace mermaid-tailed dress and some deep red lips.

Hubby goals: Malema has South Africans in their feels with sweet birthday post to his Missus Mantwa Matlala

Just this year, Malema took to social media to wish his gorgeous wife a heartfelt happy birthday. We have to give it to him, he puts a lot of effort in when it comes to his lady.

Exposing his soft side, Malema wrote a sweet message on his Instagram to Mantwa Matlala, vowing to ensure she has a lovely day.

Source: Briefly News