Nota Baloyi sent shockwaves through social media by sharing a private video of him and Berita passionately kissing

He also stunned his followers by claiming he was the best kisser because his sisters and cousins trained him

Mzansi people think Nota's behaviour is progressively getting worse and fear that he might release more private videos

Nota posts and his estranged wife Berita trend online: Image: @lavidanota @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi is basking in his social media notoriety as he keeps pushing the boundaries with new ways to shock his followers.

The music executive has, in recent months, weaponised his Twitter page to attack industry peers and rant on various subjects. Lately, his estranged wife, Berita, has been the subject of his online rants.

On Friday afternoon, Nota posted a saucy video of the couple in happier times, making out in front of the camera. The minute-long video started trending, with people suggesting that Nota is spiralling out of control.

He reminisced about their trip to Bela-Bela and said Berita will never find a better kisser than him.

"She finally got her kiss from her amazing kisser of a husband. You’ll never find a better kisser in the world than me. I was trained by my cousins and sisters, who taught me to take a woman’s breath away with my juicy lips as well as that tongue!"

Some people pointed out that Nota locked lips with his cousins and sisters, which is a red flag on its own and that he should seek help.

@Komzi_01 posted:

@Komzi_01 posted:

"Nota is very smart. I know what he is trying to do. Next thing Berita is relevant again and getting bookings left and right."

@WesiWayne said:

"Many of us wouldn't have known you were with Berita had you not gone mad."

@VonnieNcube wrote:

"You’re definitely giving me suicidal vibes I don’t know why."

@kiribets commented:

"I wish you get back together, you looked good together."

@titusson_zealot stated:

"Yoh! Berita is very pretty.❤️"

@Jforealnow tweeted:

"You are going through a lot chief."

@MHOBANE1 added:

"He's in pain."

Berita shares stunning view from her Johannesburg apartment after Nota Baloyi claimed singer is homeless

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Berita has denied that she's homeless. The singer's estranged hubby, Nota Baloyi, claimed that Berita is now squatting at her friends' couches after she walked away from their marital home earlier this year.

Taking to social media, Berita rubbished the claims and posted a stunning view of Johannesburg from her apartment in an undisclosed location.

Source: Briefly News