Nota Baloyi ruffled Black Coffee's feathers by mentioning the DJ's son Esona Maphumulo during an outburst

The controversial media personality targetted Black Coffee's eldest kid in a video where he had harsh words directed at the Grammy-winning musician

Black Coffee responded with a clap back, but many netizens were not happy that Nota received the attention he wanted

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DJ Black Coffee is not one for drama until his family is involved. Nota's latest target is the talented musician, who came for Black Coffee through his oldest Esona.

Nota Baloyi backed DJ Black Coffee into a corner and then let Image: @lavidanota/@realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee is extremely proud of Esona, who follows in his footsteps. Nota touched a sensitive part of the DJ when he dissed his beloved child.

Nota Baloyi lashes out at black Coffee and son Esona

recently hit back at Nota, who went on another rant about him. ZAlebs reports that Nota shared a post where he gave Black Coffee a warning. In the video, Nota said he would "deal with" Black Coffee through his son if he got tired. The enterprenuer said he would make Esona suffer non-violently. He captioned the clip:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It’s on sight when I see him. He’ll need to run off to Austria with Stogie T when I’m done with him. I’m finishing 2022 off strong by settling all my beefs once and for all. The police know where to find me, ARREST ME DAWG, NGIDUBULE KE![Shoot me]"

Black Coffee replied to the video by sharing a screenshot of his son's latest gig overseas. He wrote:

"My son? You now threatening my family? He’s in Miami right now. He should be back in a few days."

Nota later responded and hurled more insults at BlackCoffee's son. In the post, Nota calls Esona names and goes into another rant.

Many fans were thoroughly amused by Coffee's sassy clap back. Fans shared their memes making fun of Nota, and others encouraged Black Coffee to ignore the music mogul.

@edmanestro commented:

"He needs your attention. You are giving him."

@Blac_Maleficent commented:

"Line crossed!"

@Tasko_N commented:

"Please don't even give this one airtime Coffee', myeke ahlanye alone [Let him go mad alone.]"

@sewelankoana commented:

"No, but we need to get Nota's account suspended. It’s enough now."

@Cmphiwe_Cwebeni

"Grootman do not entertain this boy. He is clout chasing and yagowa umfazi umkile."

@R_SeaZwe

"Zyakhala ke manj . Nota ngath khona into ozoythola.[Things are getting worse, Nota its like you will win a prize.'"

@Johny0528

"Lol, don’t even stress with this one."

@rodnza

"Grootman don’t keep this stupid guy airtime he is not worth of your time."

"Let's report the account": SA reacts to Nota threatening to beat Black Coffee

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi let loose, attacking international star DJ Black Coffee.

Nota took to his Twitter account and claimed Black Coffee called the cops on him. According to ZAlebs, the music mogul was stopped by traffic cops, and it was a scene.

According to Nota, the police targeted him thanks to Black Coffee, assisted by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who did all the dirty work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News