Cassper Nyovest used his arch-rival's song Lemons (Lemonade) when he took to his timeline to announce that he's dropping new ROF merch

The rapper and AKA have been beefing for a minute and every time one of them has a new product they take shots at each other

Taking to Cassper's comment section, some of his followers shared that both the rappers like each other but use their feud as a marketing strategy

Cassper Nyovest loves to hate AKA. In his latest marketing stunt, Mufasa used AKA's song with Nasty C, Lemons (Lemonade).

Cass is dropping new ROF merch and he took to social media to make the announcement. The star posted a clip of himself rocking a ROF hoodie. In the background of the clip, he was playing Nasty C's Lemons (Lemonade) verse.

SAHipHopMag reports that the new ROF merch will be available online at midnight. Taking to Twitter, Cassper's fans shared mixed reactions to his post. Some shared that Cassper Nyovest used his rival's song for clout.

@MjoraKhoza wrote:

"Lol, mara this guy is controversial."

@ViperIdous commented:

"Cass and AKA are good friends, we need to stop entertaining this marketing 'feud'."

@July2S said:

"Nice song, nice view again. Cass it's time to leave the beef behind, let's make music."

@bhabha1203 wrote:

"Whenever he wants to sell a product, he involves Kiernan. Nothing new here."

@BRamanki commented:

"They both fans of each other."

@Vhoni9 said:

"It’s actually AKA’s song also, he likes @akaworldwide songs."

@ReabetsweNgoma added:

"This merch is fire."

Cassper Nyovest and Emtee repair broken relationship

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Emtee have ended their beef. The rappers took to social media to show love to each other.

Mufasa and Emtee started their beef way back when the latter did not show up in studio when they were supposed to collaborate on a song. They then threw shade at each other online.

Taking to Instagram live, Emtee shared how much he looks up to Cassper. ZAlebs reports that he opened up about how much he loves Cass.

The clip made its way to Cassper's timeline on Twitter. Reacting to it, the Siyathandana hitmaker also expressed his love for the Roll Up hitmaker. He apologised for hurting Emtee's feelings.

