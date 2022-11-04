Siv Ngesi is going through a difficult season in his life, having to live without his dear mother, who passed away

The usually full-of-life star was in a sombre mood, and he shared with his followers that he was missing his queen

People online commended him for being a perfect son and making his mother proud while she was still alive

Siv Ngesi shared a touching post dedicated to his late mom. Image: @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

They say grieving is a process that hits in different waves, and three months after his mother has passed, Siv Ngesi is understandably still grieving.

The actor took to his social media pages to share a touching post dedicated to his beloved mother, saying he misses her.

Siv has always been public about how he adored her and would often share their heartwarming time together. Knowing this, his fans and followers grieved with him in his comments section and sent their condolences once more.

Some time ago, he also dedicated his role in the critically acclaimed movie The Woman King to his mom. He starred alongside local darling Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis.

Mzansi people encouraged him to be strong during this difficult transition in his life.

@_SyreLloyd posted:

"May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to you, your family and your friends. May you heal, and always remember that she gifted you with the gift of life. So one day she could rest peacefully."

@Glenio26 said:

"This is a shock to see. You guys were so very close, and she's been a constant positive stable in your life. My sincere condolences to you and others who will miss her presence, but her spirit is still shining down.❤️."

@FanzBMav

"Condolences to you and your family, Siv. And may her soul rest in peace. You loved her loudly."

@Gloworm_31 added:

"So beautiful. May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace."

@ArdullarhWittes commented:

"Sorry brother be strong."

@onlinejaxx said:

"Hey brother Siv, so so sorry for your lost my dear friend. Rest softly queen."

@ell_hoyi

"She raised a king, sending hugs."

Siv Ngesi dedicates role in ‘The Woman King’ to late mom, actor talks about his dedication to black women

Briefly News recently reported that Siv Ngesi is excited about his appearance in The Woman King, and he got candid about being cast in the movie and what it means to him.

The film debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where Siv Ngesi was in attendance alongside Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, and Sheila Atim, to name a few.

Source: Briefly News