Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka have reated to the Cape Town nightclub that exposed patrons for not settling their booze bills

Saint posted pics of big spenders who haven't paid for expensive drinks they took on credit when they were partying at the lux venue

The club trended on social media with many people asking patrons why the gentlemen in the pics went to drink on credit in a club

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka have taken to the timeline to react to share their thoughts on a Cape Town club that exposed ballers for not paying their booze credit.

Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka shared their thoughts after Saint exposed people who didn't settle their booze bills. Image: @casspernyovest, @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Saint took to social media and posted snaps of people who owe the club massive bills. The lux club's patrons are celebs, wealthy men and influencers. The club named and shamed patrons who have failed to settle their bills.

ZAlebs reports that three gentlemen who had not settled their bills were named the "most wanted."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Taking to Twitter, Cassper and the Kaya 959 host shared their views on the people who were named and shamed by the club. Cassper Nyovest commented:

Sol Phenduka asked why people go to a club to drink on credit. The Podcast and Chill co-host said:

"This Saint situation is so weird . Price of Alcohol is super inflated in a club . Who leaves the comfort of their home to go drink on credit in a club, drink stuff that one you can buy for 25% the price at Makro? Are okes fine in the head ?"

Other tweeps took to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the whole Saint situation.

@cnehshuga said:

"Oh man imagine seeing your man on the Saint page, I’d vanish."

@tshepo_maphepha wrote:

"They are tired."

@_ts_ngubeni commented:

"Never thought I’d have a club give me enjoyment without me having to physically be there. Thank you, Saint Lounge CPT."

@magadit2015 said:

"They are adopting City of Tshwane modus operandi."

@ThabangTc added:

"Sars must sommer just check those fellas owing Saint CPT."

Zodwa Wabantu kneels in front of Cassper Nyovest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu took to her timeline to share a pic of herself showing mad love to Cassper Nyovest. In honour of the rapper, the exotic dancer was kneeling in front of Cassper in the pic she posted.

The reality TV star and Mufasa met at a gig in Menylyn over the weekend. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 3 November Zodwa captioned the snap of herself with Cassper Nyovest:

"Thokoza @casspernyovest Humbleness is the price. When I don’t have talent but I stay winning in the game."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News