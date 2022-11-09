Alicia Keys was busy planning her next recipe for fans when Mzansi involved her Matthew Booth's drama with wife Sonia Booth

The soccer player who was accused of cheating on his wife who dropped evidence of his affair with Bongani Möller

Alicia had South Africans all over her post when she asked what she should prepare next on her cooking show

South Africans have been up in arms since Matthew Booth and Bongani's alleged affair made headlines. The legendary soccer player made a cake for his side chick, and netizens have not gotten over the detail.

Alicia Keys had peeps buzzing about the infamous cheesecake from Matthew Booth's infidelity exposé. Image: Getty Images/Theo Wargo/Instagram/@soniabooth/@bonganimoller

Sonia Booth mentioned how Matthew's baking for his mistress was her final straw. International singer Alicia Keys asked what she should make next for fans on #CokingwithKeys South Africans had an idea.

South Africans suggest Alicia Keys makes cheesecake

In a Twitter post, Alicia Keys asked fans what they wanted to see from her in the kitchen. The songstress impressed fans with her pancake recipe at first and wanted an idea for her next one.

South Africans flooded her comments suggesting that she made cheesecake. Peeps were referencing how Matthew made a whole cheesecake on the eve of his son Nate's birthday only to deliver it to Bongani Möller, his lover.

@Nothemba_Qwabe

"Yhooo! We play too much as a nation."

@Skinny_NKZ

"I knew that one of us will mention the Cheesecake."

@SimboGuyborn

"Try cheese cake but just know you might not eat it with your family."

@azzuilo

"Perfect time to make a cheesecake now."

@WhysoCrus

"Try the 3am Cheesecake, it slaps different Booth ways."

@GobhaNicholass

"Cheesecake wena Chomy. @aliciakeys do you have Tupperwares that side? Faka lapho. Courier this side."

