Musa Khawula made his big online comeback with a new celebrity gossip channel on YouTube a few days ago

The blogger has since dropped three episodes in the last 24 hours, dishing out juicy details about celeb lives

In one episode, Musa shockingly revealed that AKA allegedly slept with Pearl Thusi while he was still in a relationship with Pearl Thusi

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Musa Khawula launched a new YouTube channel focused on celebrity gossip. Image: @Musa_Kawula

Source: Twitter

The controversial Musa Khawula launched his new Youtube channel on Friday, centered around celebrity and influencer gossip news. This is a big comeback for the entertainment commenter, who already has over 12 000 followers.

Musa spilled the tea on a few celebrities, but people on social media are gagging at his revelation that AKA slept with Pearl Thusi.

This is shocking to most because DJ Zinhle and Pearl were besties when Zinhle was dating the rapper. If the rumours are true, it could explain why there's been an alleged rift between the once bosom buddies.

Musa was suspended on Twitter in September for leaking Lulo Cafe's explicit video and created a new account but has struggled to build up the large following he once had.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi people who loved his salacious content are overjoyed that he has joined YoutTube to spill in-depth tea about local popular figures.

@busi24 commented:

"Musa Khawula just confirmed my suspicions about AKA and Pearl. I knew it."

@TshegoRamadie said:

"Just when celebrities thought Musa Khawula was gone. The nightmare begins."

@Angelo_Phungula wrote:

"Someone is funding Musa ain't no way he can just throw names around without any fear of being sued."

@Dakalo19890844 posted:

"He should stick to tweeting. The sound of his voice is soo irritating."

@Hdflameboy tweeted:

"We didn't know Nicole Nyaba until Mega mentioned her in her song. As far as I'm concerned, he made her famous."

@Tshupetso21 asked:

"Isn't he possed be in jail for murder?

@IamthabangK commented:

"AKA slept with Pearl Thusi?"

Musa Khawula shares a spicy clip of Lulo Cafe again after his Twitter account was reported by netizens

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula, a controversial blogger, is again on Lulo Cafe's neck. The famous tweep, who is known for exposing celebrities, posted another naked video of Lulo. When he did it the first time, netizens reported him, and his account was suspended.

Musa doesn't seem to care about losing his massive following after being suspended, as he posted another explicit video, reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News