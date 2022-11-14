David Tlale is starting to feel some of the backlash after getting accused of sexual assault and exploitation in the workplace

The world-famous fashion designer faced allegations of sexual abuse from a former employee named Zack

The Feather Awards have been the latest to take steps to distance themselves from David, who was meant to be honoured at the occasion

David Tlale was not able to attend the 2022 Feather Awards. The fashion designer recently faced accusations of sexual abuse from a former employee.

David Tlale did not form a part of the Feather Awards in 2022, a year where they honoured game changers from the queer community. Image: Jemal Countess/Jurgen Schadeberg

Although the fashion designer has vehemently denied the allegations, some have begun distancing themselves from David. Tlale got excluded from the Feather Awards due to the accusations lodged against him.

David Tlale receives a backlash from Feather Awards organisers

According to ZAlebs, David Tlale was excluded from the Feather Awards 2022. The award ceremony wanted to include the designer in their celebration of inclusion by recognising big names in the queer community that are active in the industry.

David was reportedly dropped from the award event at the last minute. A source told ZAlebs that the Feather Awards do not take accusations that David is facing, and they are waiting for the law to take its course.

Many on social media have shared that David is not facing enough consequences. Some Briefly News readers expressed that they want David to face more backlash.

Xolani Nokwe commented:

"Of course he's unbothered he belongs to the "special" group that cannot be cancelled."

Quinton Anderson commented:

"I'm still waiting for the MeToo's and Cancel people to respond to this. Oh wait they're still waiting at his shop for a new dress."

Matros Malgas commented:

"Lol but clearly we can see how he even addresses the media..imagine when he is frustrated? Ke drama king/queen this "They"."

Ace Makh commented:

"He is a man after all."

Phunyuzwa Mjali commented:

"I like David Tlale. I'm not saying this is true or false but it's not like him."

Nelly Nkosi commented:

"No ways. I've worked with David Tlale before. He's so strict and "by the book".

