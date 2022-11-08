David Tlale is facing allegations that he assaulted a young man who looked up to him in the fashion industry

The South African fashion designer is well-known for his work, but a man named Zack made serious allegations that paint David in a negative light

Online users expressed their support for Zack, as many peeps expressed horror over the serious accusation he made

David Tlale caused a buzz after being exposed for alleged sexual crimes. A man named Zack took to social media to tell how David took advantage of him.

David Tlale is accused of serious crimes and scamming his former employee. Image: Jason LaVeris/Instagram/@mrzackiekins

Netizens reacted to the accusations made against David. Zack's story left many touched. Many peeps rallied behind the alleged victim, who some called Sindile.

David Tlale's history comes back to haunt him

In a post written by @mrzackiekins, David Tlale gets accused of sexual abuse. The post explains that David took advantage of his age at 21 by drugging him and forcing himself on Zack two years ago. He said:

"To cut a long story short he drugged and abused me he then exploited me of my skills during the pandemic"

Zack also explained how David made him write sponsorship proposals and other copywriting jobs without payment. He then accused David of waiting until he was desperate to offer him a PR and communications manager job, but with 66% less pay than they agreed.

David treated Zack so badly that he left the job after three months and vowed never to work in the fashion media industry again. Zack said all this happened two years ago, and it took him that long to realise that he did not deserve the treatment he received. He said:

"I was young and fragile, and since this realisation, I've been crying myself to a non-healthy sleeping routine and told no one until my family this morning."

Netizens expressed their support for Zack after he told his story. Peeps expressed how taken aback they were that David was facing these accusations. Others noticed no public figures have spoken up against him.

@Celebmonk commented:

"The David Tlale accusations will be ignored by the girlies lol. The community is all about accountability until things like this come up about their favs then its crickets and business as usual."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"Why are these celebrities quiet about the David Tlale accusations?"

@Nampree commented:

"David Tlale is being outed for sexual and financial abuse. Nothing shocks me anymore. My heart is so sore for that 21 y/o who experienced such trauma. Being drugged and violated changes your outlook on almost everything."

nokukhanyaa__ commented:

"I am so sorry."

_peace.m commented:

"Sindile? I am so sorry friend."

masadiamond commented:

"I’m so so sorry you went through this. We believe you and stand behind you."

phuphogumedek commented:

"You didn’t deserve to go through all of that.Im so sorry.Wishing you all the healing you need"

georgenyoka_ commented:

"Sindile. I’m so sorry you went through such a traumatic experience love and light my brother."

yamszwakala commented:

"We believe you!"

