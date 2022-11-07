Hlomla Dandala has opened up on why he decided to leave The River after playing Zweli Dikana for five years

The star seemingly suggested that he left because the script of the show was beginning to paint him in a certain light, which was not good for his career

Social media users agreed with him that the storyline was no longer interesting and lauded him for deciding to leave

The news that Hlomla Dandala, who played one of the lead roles in the award-winning telenovela, The River, was leaving the show sent shockwaves across South Africa.

Hlomla Dandala has revealed why he left 'The River' after five years. Image: @officialhlomladandala.

Source: Instagram

The star finally shared what prompted his decision to leave in a recent interview. He said he left because the storyline no longer made him grow as an actor.

Hlomla Dandala, who played the role of Zweli Dikana, said he felt playing the same role for a long time would make him be painted in a certain light. He said:

"It was time. Generally, what tends to happen in any career is that if you stay in a character for long enough, it then becomes difficult to pivot away from it or to be perceived in any other way. "

Twitter users weighed in on the interview, saying he left because he knew the storyline was boring. Many applauded him for putting his career first.

@ChatWithNelo said:

"It took him over 2 minutes to say the writing was horrible."

@mozerinho noted:

"He got bored of doing the same thing every season. He wasn't progressing enough in his acting career because of doing the same thing. Hence he left."

@UserIsUnique2 added:

"I get what he's saying because for a second, I was shocked that he's so fluent in English unlike Lala."

@Keabetsoe_KB commented:

"This makes sense. The same thing happened ka Lindiwe on Muvhango. Her character became uninteresting after a while. She was fortunate to come back with “a bang” on The River. But how many become that lucky?"

Source: Briefly News