Mzansi peeps hilariously roasted Nasty C for photoshopping his height in his snaps with British rapper Stormzy

The rapper met Stormzy at the MTV EMAs in Germany and they took pics together and Nasty C photoshopped them when he realised that Stormzy was way taller than him

While some people thought Stormzy was short others laughed out loud at Nasty C for sharing the doctored snaps on his timeline

Nasty C is funny as hell. The rapper was roasted on social media after he posted photoshopped snaps of himself with British rapper Stormzy.

Nasty C photoshopped his pics with Stormzy. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

The There They Go hitmaker met Stormzy at the MTV EMAs in Germany. They gave each other high fives and took pics at the backstage of the event.

Seeing that Stormzy was way taller than him, Nasty C decided to photoshop the snaps he posted on Instagram. Someone took the pics and re-posted them on Twitter.

Peeps roasted Nasty C after the snaps made their way to the micro-blogging app. Some thought Stormzy is short while others laughed out loud when they realised the pics were doctored

@LuthoWTS wrote:

"So Stormzy is short?"

@DeeRolaz commented:

"No, Nasty did some photoshop."

@Asante_Ayanda said:

"Biggest scam!!! I thought Stormzy was tall tall!?"

@BhudaGrand wrote:

"He is tall. Nasty C just photoshopped that picture so he could appear slightly taller than Stormzy."

@Uncle_millz commented:

"Nasty is funny man."

@sinogxalaba said:

"He ain’t fooling us!"

@awholesomehun added:

"I didn't even notice until I saw the comments, dead."

Nasty C performs at MTV EMAs

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C finally performed at MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The rapper made history as the first South African rapper to do so.

The lush ceremony was held on Sunday, 13 November. Famous musicians, including Nasty C, dazzled at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

A video of Nasty C walking the red carpet looking handsome in a casual fit plus lux sunglasses was shared by The Hype Collecter on Twitter. Nasty C truly brought the house down; if anything is to go by the clips peeps shared online.

Source: Briefly News