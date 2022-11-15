Rosa Onious has shared that she misses her partner and late Rhythm City actor Jamie Bartlett, who played the character of David Genaro

The seasoned thespian left Mzansi shook after he passed away in May this year after suffering cardiac arrest at Rosa Onious' home

Rosa Onious also posted a pic of herself with Jamie which was taken when they celebrated their anniversary three years ago

Rosa Onious has taken to her timeline to share that she still misses her late bae, Jamie Bartlett. The Rhythm City star, who played the character of David Genaro, passed away on 23 May.

Rosa Onious shared that she misses her partner and late ‘Rhythm City’ actor ‘David Genaro’. Image: @rosa_lixious

Source: Instagram

The seasoned actor's boo posted a clip of the happy moments she shared with the 55-year-old when he was still alive. He died at her home after suffering cardiac arrest.

TshisaLIVE reports that Rosa took to Instagram and shared that a part of her still hopes that Jamie is still alive.

She also posted another post a few days earlier to celebrate their anniversary. She posted a snap of herself with Jamie, adding that it was taken when they celebrated their anniversary three years ago.

Peeps took to the stunner's comment section to comfort her. Many said they also miss the talented actor who appeared on a number of TV shows in Mzansi.

uzy_md said:

"Awwwww so touching, it’s well dear. Keep strong."

anrikabruinders wrote:

"Ai my Angel. It doesn’t get better. That emptiness is real!"

soke_henrieksteen commented:

"This is still so so sad my dear Rosa. I am in tears again just watching this beautiful clip u have made. I am absolutely speechless. May Jamie forever RIP. I will always be here as a friend Rosa. A call away."

jml.uxury said:

"May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace & Harmony."

peterndalamo wrote:

"Beautiful memories kept forever."

madlomo2 added:

"He adored you and you made him so happy. Happy anniversary my loves."

Rosa Onious remember late Rhythm City actor Jamie Bartlett

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jammie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious took to social media to wish the late actor a happy heavenly birthday. The stunner remembered the former Rhythm City star on his birthday on 9 July.

It was the first time that Rosa spent the popular thespian's birthday without him. He would have turned 56 this year. The star passed away on 23 May.

Rosa took to Instagram to share videos they took in their happy times. She also penned a lengthy post. According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner recalled how the couple celebrated his birthday with their kids.

