Cassper Nyovest has lauded his mom's prayers after all the huge achievements he has accomplished in the industry

The Put Your Hands Up rapper shared a tweet after 70% of the #FillUpMmabatho's golden circle tickets sold out

Some of the netizens who commented on Cass' post agreed with him that prayer is the way of life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his Twitter timeline to sing praises to his prayer warrior, his mom.

Cassper Nyovest has spoken out about the importance of having a praying mom as a child. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The talented rapper's career has peaked since he blew up in the South African hip-hop industry.

Throughout the years, Cass has landed many partnership deals and started his own record label, Family Tree.

Recently, he announced another fill-up, #FillUpMmabathoStadium, after rocking a huge crowd at the Dome in 2015 and continued to fill up stadiums after that.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Now, Mzansi has gotten the secret to how Cass achieves all his huge milestones.

According to Cassper Nyovest's tweet, his number one go-to is prayer. Cass shared how important it is to have a mother who prays for her children. Cass wrote:

"A praying mother over anything and everything."

Some of Cassper's loyal stans agreed with the Put Your Hands Up hitmaker by sharing the following posts:

@AaronMrepha said:

"My mom prayed I get a son, and my son Katleho was born yesterday. He deserves an album."

@Tebogo_lennox29 shared:

"Anywhere and Anytime."

@enzo_Mokoena posted:

"My Mother ❤️"

@leo_frvr added:

"On God "

Cassper Nyovest appreciates his mom's prayers after selling 70% of #FillUpMmabathoStadium golden circle tickets

Cass shared the tweet after announcing on the micro-blogging app that 70% of the golden circle tickets for #FillUpMmabatho have been sold out.

The concert, which will take place on 03 December 2022, is expected to live up to the other Fill-ups Cass did. Mufasa seemed confident in his tweet as he wrote:

"We bout to Sell out!!! I’m coming back with a bang!!! 18 days till #FillUpMmabathoStadium"

Read some of the comments from Cass' loyal stans below:

@jcn_011 said:

"We're the biggest fanbase in all entertainment history"

@zakes_ngidi reacted:

"I genuinely want Cassper to fill this up"

@brainbowcivils added:

"I already bought my golden circle ticket."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News