Prince Kaybee has taken to his Twitter timeline to make fun of Bafana Bafana ahead of the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar

The talented DJ asked his followers how many World Cups South Africa has watched that the national soccer team failed to qualify for

Peeps quickly commented by trolling Bafana Bafana, even going as far as saying the 2010 FIFA World Cup doesn't count because Mzansi was the hosting country

Prince Kaybee took some time out of his busy schedule to poke fun at Mzansi's national soccer team Bafana Bafana. Prince dragged Bafana Bafana for failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup will kick off on 20 November 2022, and Bafana did not qualify for the fierce soccer matches.

Judging by the comments shared by peeps after Prince Kaybee trolled Bafana Bafana in a tweet, Mzansi has given up on the soccer team.

Prince posted a tweet asking how many world cups Bafana Bafana has not qualified for now that the one in Qatar will kick off soon.

"How many World Cups have we watched without Bafana Bafana?"

Replies flooded under the Club Controller hitmaker's tweet. Peeps started naming the countries that held the FIFA World Cups Bafana Bafana missed.

Other netizens predicted that Bafana Bafana will still pull off the same old "not qualified" stunt even in future World Cups.

Soccer lovers said qualifying for the 2010 world cup doesn't count. Peeps added that Bafana Bafana was only allowed to play because South Africa was the hosting country.

Here are some other hilarious comments from social media peeps:

@OnkemetseTlape said:

"Yesterday I had to google Korea/Japan (2002) because everyone in the house thought the last time they featured was in France (1998) We don't count 2010 "

@Ke_Arturo shared:

"Southern African football is weak in general. It's about time we had an honest conversation about COSAFA "

@Ke_Arturo posted:

"It doesn't even make a difference even if they are in the World Cup "

@Gcwalumuzi_ replied:

"Include 2010 . They haven't qualified for the world cup since 2002. So it's 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022. That's 4. I honestly don't think they'd have made it to 2010, considering they didn't qualify for the AFCON that year."

@Jayjayzn commented:

"Khohlwa, we are still going to watch more without them."

@Mabiletsa101 wrote:

"What's that? I only know Banyana Banyana."

